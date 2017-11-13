Red Sox Rumors: Carlos Santana's Agents, Boston to Meet During Winter Meetings

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox could be targeting free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana as a possible upgrade to the offense for next season.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the team will meet with Santana's agents this week at the upcoming general manager meetings.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians, hitting .259 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI.

He tallied 34 home runs in 2016 and has been a consistent source of power with an average of 24 home runs over the last seven seasons. Of course, his best attribute might be the ability to draw walks. The switch-hitter has a .363 career on-base percentage and has never been lower than .350 in this category.

Considering Boston ranked 11th in the majors with a .329 on-base percentage and just 27th with 168 home runs, this could be exactly what the team needs.

A former catcher, Santana has been mostly a first baseman and designated hitter over the past three years. He also played seven games in right field and despite limited range didn't make an error in this span.

His position versatility could be useful on a team that loves to move guys around the field, although he will likely be used to fill the hole at first base with Mitch Moreland set to leave in free agency.

One of the only holdups for the Red Sox could be that Santana received a qualifying offer from the Indians, meaning any team that signs him would be subject to lost draft picks.

However, adding a consistent player who rarely misses games and has recent playoff experience could be worth the cost for Boston.