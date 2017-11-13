    Red Sox Rumors: Carlos Santana's Agents, Boston to Meet During Winter Meetings

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his one-run double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Yandy Diaz scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox could be targeting free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana as a possible upgrade to the offense for next season.

    According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the team will meet with Santana's agents this week at the upcoming general manager meetings.

    The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians, hitting .259 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI.

