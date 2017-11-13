    Chip Kelly Reportedly Being 'Vetted' by Florida for HC Position

    Rob Goldberg
November 13, 2017

    As Florida searches for a replacement for former head football coach Jim McElwain, the program has begun doing research on noteworthy candidates, including Chip Kelly.

    According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a "thorough vetting" has begun on Kelly, including calls to NFL executives as well as background on any NCAA issues at Oregon.

    Kelly last coached the San Francisco 49ers and was fired after a 2-14 season. This came after posting a 26-21 record in three years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Of course, the 53-year-old is best known for his time at Oregon, where he went 46-7 over four seasons from 2009-12. He earned wins at the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl as well as a narrow loss in the BCS Championship Game following the 2010 season.

    However, there are a few off-field obstacles considering Kelly was given a show-cause penalty for failing to monitor recruiting violations with the Ducks. 

    Considering he will be five years removed from the college game by the time he is hired, there is certainly risk involved in this potential move.

    On the other hand, the Gators could be desperate for anyone to help after a 3-6 start to the 2017 season.

    Thamel also lists UCF coach Scott Frost and Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen as possible top candidates for the Florida job.

