Lakers News: LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd Speak out on Lonzo Ball

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's not often that another NBA player takes a record from LeBron James but on Saturday night, Lonzo Ball did just that.

By stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 98-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball, at 20 years and 15 days, became the youngest player in league history to finish with a triple double.

The former No. 2 overall pick also picked up three steals and four blocked shots. Ball's numbers were quite the accomplishment, but because it came with a loss, he was in no mood to celebrate.

"I really don't care," Ball told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "We took a loss. It don't really mean nothing...I just wanted to win tonight. I thought we were in good position to get it but it didn't happen."

Even though James was previously the youngest player to get a triple-double at 20 years and 20 days old, he took his hat off to Ball and his bright future in the league.

"First of all, congratulations to him," LeBron told the NY Times' Malika Andrews. "I think [Lonzo's] going to be a really, really good point guard in our league, probably a great point guard. Just needs to work on his craft which it seems like he does so...they got a good one."

For Ball to get a compliment from James is one thing, but what he should also take into account is that the four-time league MVP didn't log his first triple-double until his second season. It only took Ball 13 games into his rookie campaign.

Even Magic Johnson, probably the best player to ever wear a Lakers uniform, didn't notch a triple-double in the purple and gold until he was 20 years old and 75 days.

"I would think it was cool," head coach Luke Walton said. "Whether he thinks it's cool, Zo's a tough one to figure out, so you're gonna have to ask him. But I would think it's a pretty cool record to have."

Magic won't change Lonzo's shot

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It's no secret that Lonzo's shot is unorthodox.

He shoots the ball from in front of his face in a sweeping motion that goes against all of the proper shooting form techniques basketball players have been taught for decades.

But that same shot, jarring as it might be, has served Lonzo well enough for him to become a lottery pick and be one of the most talked about players to enter the league in years.

Which is why Magic isn't too concerned with his prized rookie's shooting woes.

"He's been shooting that way his whole life," Johnson told ESPN's Mike and Mike. "So what we want to do is just let him play his game. Let him shoot the way he's been shooting and hopefully they'll go in. We're not gonna mess with it. We're gonna let him shoot and play his game."

Through 13 games, Lonzo is shooting just 31.4 percent from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc. Those are troubling numbers for a floor general that needs the defense to respect his shot enough for him to penetrate and create for others.

Ball is even struggling from the free throw line, where he's shooting only 50 percent.

With a long season ahead, Magic is hoping that his franchise point guard will find his stroke and lead the Lakers back to respectability.

And just in case he doesn't, they have a plan in place to right the ship.

"If after the season, he's not shooting well, then we'll sit down with him and say 'Hey, let's maybe look at a different way' or 'Let's try to improve the way you are shooting.' But we don't want to mess with his shot. He's proven that he's knocked that shot down and we want to encourage him to keep shooting."

Jason Kidd praises Lonzo, cautions comparisons

Lonzo Ball can't escape the comparisons to Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

And lately, because of his pass-first mentality, more analysts have compared him to the latter.

But Bucks' head coach Kidd, who was a top-tier point guard for 19 seasons and a 10-time All Star, thinks the comparisons are premature.

"I am not saying it is not fair [to make the comparison], but it is too early," Kidd told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk before Saturday night's game. "People are talking about Rookie of the Year' we are already talking about awards [for Ball]. But it is really early and we are 12 games into this. We are jumping the gun a little bit. Let's enjoy and watch this young kid play and then we will make the comparison at 40 games [or more].

"Let him get some games under his belt. I truly think he is talented. Today we want everything microwaved, we want it overnight or we want it Googled. We want to see the answer now."

Kidd, who coincidentally, notched his first career triple-double against the Lakers 22 years ago, got his own answers up front in the Bucks' 98-90 win, when he witnessed Ball's first triple-double firsthand.

He may not sanction the comparisons, but he left impressed with the Lakers prized rookie point guard.

"Triple-double, that is going to be the norm for him, he is going to fill up the stat sheets," Kidd told told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "But we just got to give him time. We are trying to put him in a microwave and speed him up. He is going to make mistakes and he is going to have bad nights, but he competes and he is going to find a way to win."