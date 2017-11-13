Report: Devonta Freeman Unlikely to Play vs. Seahawks, Could Miss Multiple Games

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman could miss multiple games after suffering his second concussion of the season in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Adam Schefter categorized Freeman as "unlikely" to play next week and reported it "would not be surprising" if he missed multiple contests.

Freeman, 25, left in the first quarter after being hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens. He was replaced by Tevin Coleman, who will take over as the Falcons' starter if Freeman indeed misses time.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis posted a since-deleted tweet claiming Freeman was originally concussed a week earlier.

"The Hitchens hit didn't knock Freeman out," Davis tweeted. "He was concussed in our game last week and should've been taken out. Scary site but praying he's good though."

Freeman missed only one career game in his first three seasons. His concussion earlier this year came during the preseason, so he was given ample time to sit out before returning to team activities.

Coleman rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in Freeman's stead against the Cowboys.

