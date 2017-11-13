    LeBron James Says Deshaun Watson 'Should Have Been' Browns QB

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Center on November 11, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Add Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to the growing list of people who believe the Cleveland Browns should have selected Deshaun Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

    "I think Watson should be a Brown," he told reporters Monday (h/t Darren Rovell of ESPN). "Doesn't mean that Myles Garrett is not going to be a great football player. Watson should have been our quarterback."

    You can see James' full comments from Monday below:

    The Browns conceivably could have selected both players. Watson was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick, a selection the Browns traded to the Houston Texans on draft night for the No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-rounder.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goff Officially Enters MVP Convo

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Show They're as Strong as Ever

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats' Offense Dominates vs. Broncos

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GQ Names Kaepernick 'Citizen of the Year'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report