LeBron James Says Deshaun Watson 'Should Have Been' Browns QB

Add Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to the growing list of people who believe the Cleveland Browns should have selected Deshaun Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

"I think Watson should be a Brown," he told reporters Monday (h/t Darren Rovell of ESPN). "Doesn't mean that Myles Garrett is not going to be a great football player. Watson should have been our quarterback."

You can see James' full comments from Monday below:

The Browns conceivably could have selected both players. Watson was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick, a selection the Browns traded to the Houston Texans on draft night for the No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-rounder.

