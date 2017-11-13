    Tom Brady on 'Damn Good QB' Colin Kaepernick: 'No Idea' If He's Blackballed

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Los quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick (7), de los 49ers de San Francisco, y Tom Brady (12), de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, se reunen en el medio campo al término del partido en Foxborough, Massachusetts, el domingo 16 de diciembre de 2012. Los 49ers ganarton 41-34 y se clasificaron a la postemporada. (Foto AP/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke about Colin Kaepernick during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show.  

    "I have no idea if he's being blackballed," he said (h/t TMZ Sports). "I think he was a...I competed against him. I thought he was a damn good quarterback. And he's played at a high level, brought his team to Super Bowls. You know...that's how I feel about him."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goff Officially Enters MVP Convo

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Show They're as Strong as Ever

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats' Offense Dominates vs. Broncos

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GQ Names Kaepernick 'Citizen of the Year'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report