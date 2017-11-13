Tom Brady on 'Damn Good QB' Colin Kaepernick: 'No Idea' If He's Blackballed

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke about Colin Kaepernick during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show.

"I have no idea if he's being blackballed," he said (h/t TMZ Sports). "I think he was a...I competed against him. I thought he was a damn good quarterback. And he's played at a high level, brought his team to Super Bowls. You know...that's how I feel about him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.