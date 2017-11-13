    Chris Coleman: I'd Like to See Gareth Bale Stay at Real Madrid to Avoid Injuries

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Wales' coach Chris Coleman (L) consols Wales' forward Gareth Bale after Wales lost to portugal 2-0 in the Euro 2016 semi-final football match between Portugal and Wales at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Décines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on July 6, 2016. / AFP / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

    Wales manager Chris Coleman has advised star player Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid rather than move to the Premier League in order to maintain his fitness.

    Per Richard Johnson of Sky Sports, Coleman said the key thing is Bale is happy where he is but, amid links to Manchester United, suggested he will be better off physically if he stays in La Liga:

    "I'd like to see Gareth wherever he's going to be happy. If I'm going to be the Welsh manager for two more years, or four more years, I'd like to see him stay at Real Madrid.

    "Okay, he's picked up a lot of injuries but generally the Premier League is much tougher than La Liga in terms of the physicality. It's very tough the Premier League. When he's happy he plays good football. When he comes to us and he's happy and we see an amazing player.

    "If he's happy in Madrid fine. If not he should go and play somewhere where he is happy."

    Bale, 28, will miss Wales' friendly with Panama in Cardiff on Tuesday due to a calf problem that has seen him sidelined since late September.

    The knock meant Bale was also absent as Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup during the last international break in October.

    A succession of fitness problems have meant the former Tottenham Hotspur man has turned out for Real just 24 times in La Liga since the start of 2016-17 campaign, per WhoScored.com.

    MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    In the meantime, Marco Asensio and Isco have both made themselves invaluable parts of manager Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos squad, which is part of the reason Bale has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, per Johnson.

    Clearly, though, Coleman believes Bale's injury troubles could be even worse if he returned to the physically demanding Premier League. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Fans Furious Over North London Derby Referee

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Herrera Wants Man Utd Stay Amid Barca, Atletico Links

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Nacho: Madrid Miss Pepe's Experience

      Football-espana
      via Football-espana
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Tite's Brought Swagger Back to Brazil 🇧🇷

      Jon Cotterill in São Paulo
      via the Guardian