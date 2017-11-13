    Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Giants, Cardinals' Interest Is 'Most Intense'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Giancarlo Stanton de los Marlins de Miami al recibir el premio Hank Aaron de la Liga Nacional, el miércoles 25 de octubre de 2017. (AP Foto/Alex Gallardo).
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly the two teams with the most interest in trading for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

    Longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons described their interest as "most intense" but said it's unclear if Stanton would be interested in playing for either franchise.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

