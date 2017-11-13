Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Giants, Cardinals' Interest Is 'Most Intense'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly the two teams with the most interest in trading for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons described their interest as "most intense" but said it's unclear if Stanton would be interested in playing for either franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.