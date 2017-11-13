    Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Won't Be Suspended for Making Contact with Official

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis talks with outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) after Burfict was ejected for making contact with an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will reportedly not be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the play will be reviewed by the league for a potential fine. 

    Burfict, 27, was ejected for shoving an official's arm out of his way while trying to walk back onto the field following a play in the second quarter. He and Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin were jawing back-and-forth when an official put his arm up to hold Burfict back, which he later shoved down when the situation was de-escalating.

           

