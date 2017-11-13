Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Won't Be Suspended for Making Contact with Official

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will reportedly not be suspended for making contact with an official during Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the play will be reviewed by the league for a potential fine.

Burfict, 27, was ejected for shoving an official's arm out of his way while trying to walk back onto the field following a play in the second quarter. He and Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin were jawing back-and-forth when an official put his arm up to hold Burfict back, which he later shoved down when the situation was de-escalating.

