B.S. Meter on All the Top MLB Free-Agency/Trade Rumors

"Obviously, if we move down the line and we're able to have some discussions with them, I'd be very honored to be able to talk with them and hopefully come to a deal," Alex Cobb told Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago about potentially joining the Cubs in free agency.

The above quote wasn't the only telling tidbit from that Mooney article.

Cobb on Cubs manager Joe Maddon: "I don't hide the fact that I've got the most respect for Joe Maddon and what he did for me coming up as a player. Not so much as a pitcher on the mound, but as a professional athlete and a professional baseball player, and how to deal with the mental side of the game. And how to deal with the stresses that come with a big-league lifestyle. There's nobody better in the game to control (that) and deal with people."

And on new Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey, who he worked with during his time in Tampa Bay: "I can't say enough good things about him. He's become—not only a pitching coach—but a real close friend of mine."

The 30-year-old Cobb pitched well in his first full season following Tommy John surgery, going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while working a career-high 179.1 innings—just in time for his first trip to free agency.

A four- or five-year deal is likely, but he'll still come significantly cheaper than what it would take to re-sign Jake Arrieta.

B.S. Meter: Very low

It seems like every offseason there's that one free-agent match that just makes sense on all levels and feels more like an inevitability than a mere possibility. That's Cobb to the Cubs this offseason.