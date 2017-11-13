    Colin Kaepernick Named 2017 Citizen of the Year by GQ; Featured on Cover

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 01: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who remains unemployed due (at least in part) to his protest of systemic racism during the national anthem, is GQ's 2017 Citizen of the Year. 

    Kaepernick, 30, did not speak to the magazine for an on-record interview but did pose for photographs and helped provide GQ with confidantes to offer "some rare insights into Colin Kaepernick himself." He has not given an on-record interview during the entire 2017 NFL season despite still being at the center of one of the year's biggest controversies.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

