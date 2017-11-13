Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Father Trevor Says Jose Mourinho Held Son Back

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's father has told reporters former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho held his son back with the decision not to play him, while England manager Gareth Southgate believes the Blues' established stars made life difficult on him due to his talent and the fact he threatened their position.

As reported by the Daily Mail's Dominic King, Trevor Loftus believes his son could have been even further along in his development if it hadn't been for Mourinho. Speaking after his son made his international debut in the friendly against Germany, he said:

"He is like a Rolls Royce.

"He used to win all of the player of the year awards. But once Chelsea clapped eyes on him they knew what he was. They knew he was special. ...

"Jose Mourinho held him back. He should have been playing. Everyone behind the scenes was asking: ‘why isn’t he playing?’ If Ruben was playing for Mauricio Pochettino, he’d have 70, 80, 90 first team appearances by now."



Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Loftus-Cheek is starring on loan at Crystal Palace after his senior career at Chelsea slowed to a halt. The 21-year-old, who has long been regarded as a top talent, made an impressive debut in 2014 but had seen only sporadic action since, until his move across London.

He's found his footing at Selhurst Park, leading to his call-up in the England national team. He showed against the defending world champions the honour was warranted, per Scouted Football:

Former England international Rio Ferdinand was impressed:

Mourinho has long held a reputation for not making full use of his clubs' academies and not giving chances to younger players. Chelsea's army of players out on loan suggests the problem is bigger than just their former manager, and Southgate believes the Blues' established stars may have played a role, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

"He has been able to battle through difficult spells at Chelsea, training with senior players who recognise his talent so get into him in training.

"Have they kept him in his place? Yes, I imagine they probably saw the threat.

"This season, going out and playing, has helped him. In the early season I saw him [for Palace] and he showed flashes of what we saw against Germany. I think he can affect big matches like he did."

Loftus-Cheek has patiently waited for his chance at Stamford Bridge, and in all likelihood, he'll finally have the opportunity to establish himself as a key member of the club next season. His form for the Eagles has been too great to ignore, and Chelsea happen to have a need for depth and additional quality in central midfield.

N'Golo Kante and summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko are two fantastic players, but the England international will believe in his chances. If he can't dislodge either of those starters, there are bound to be a lot of clubs willing to bring him in.