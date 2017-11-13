Roberto Firmino Says Playing for Brazil Is 'Similar' to Liverpool

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino has likened playing for Brazil to playing for Liverpool and believes the two teams operate under a similar attacking system.

According to Jack Lang of The Independent, he said: "I think the Brazil system is similar to the one we use at Liverpool, with lots of movement, players open out wide and quality midfielders who join the attack and score goals."

Brazil have been reborn under manager Tite, who has masterminded a considerable improvement in the Selecao since taking charge last year.

Prior to his tutelage, the team were overreliant on individual brilliance from Neymar and based on function rather than flair, having disappointed in consecutive Copa Americas and the 2014 World Cup.

That has changed dramatically in a short time, and Brazil now play more expansive, aesthetically pleasing and free-flowing attacking football with Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and their other stars linking up in the final third.

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

As for Liverpool, while they sometimes struggle to convert their chances into goals—they've failed to win six of their 11 Premier League games this season—their attacking play is similarly exciting to watch when everything clicks in an impressive collective effort.

Football journalist Chris Williams hailed their fluidity when they beat West Ham United 4-1, while Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott praised Firmino for his role in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal:

Firmino also spoke of his relationship with compatriot and Reds team-mate Philippe Coutinho. He said:

"It helps having Coutinho with me. He's a 'differential' who helps swing games. The fact we're together day to day at Liverpool means we have a good understanding, so we can use that in Brazil games. Coutinho is a friend and also a great player. He's got incredible passing ability; he knows how to put attackers in on goal."

Coutinho plays a more important role for Brazil than Firmino, who has to compete with Jesus for game time, but the pair's understanding is a feather in Firmino's cap, which is doubly important as the forward is not especially prolific in front of goal.

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby believes Firmino's record is harshly judged:

However, he has netted 30 times in 107 appearances for Liverpool and scored five in 17 for Brazil, numbers which, while hardly insignificant, don't show him to be a predatory finisher.

That is perhaps part of Liverpool's problem compared with Brazil's, as they lack the personnel to reliably find the net, although Mohamed Salah may soon put that to rest if he can continue his rich vein of form.

Nevertheless, the two sides do share some similarities when it comes to their attacking play, so it's not an outlandish parallel for Firmino to draw.