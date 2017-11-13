NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season wraps up Monday evening as the Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins, but most football fans already have their attention focused on what's to come in Week 11 as the regular season begins to wind down.

With the best record in the league at 8-1, the Philadelphia Eagles have earned the right to be known as the best team in football through the first 10 weeks of the season. Since they had a bye this past weekend, the Eagles should, realistically, only be healthier and more prepared to go into battle in Week 11 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.

And with running back Jay Ajayi getting a bye week to better learn Philadelphia's offense, who knows just how explosive this offense can be down the stretch?

While the Eagles were able to take a week off, most of the league was in action in Week 10 as we witnessed some teams solidify themselves as actual playoff contenders, while other teams fell off the tracks and showed their true colors.

Here, we'll take a look at my updated power rankings heading into the Monday night game. Barring any magnificent performance from either the Panthers or Dolphins, this will be my power rankings going into Week 11.

NFL Power Rankings



1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

3. New England Patriots (7-2)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

9. Carolina Panthers (6-3)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

12, Tennessee Titans (6-3)

13. Oakland Raiders (4-5)

14. Washington Redskins (4-5)

15. Detroit Lions (5-4)

16. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

17. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

18. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (3-6)

20. Denver Broncos (3-6)

21. Arizona Cardinals (4-5)

22. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

24. Green Bay Packers (5-4)

25. New York Jets (4-6)

26. Miami Dolphins (4-4)

27. Chicago Bears (3-6)

28. Houston Texans (3-6)

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

30. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

31. New York Giants (1-8)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-9)

No. 6: Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

I'm not ashamed to admit that I was wrong about this year's Minnesota Vikings. A few weeks ago, I underestimated them in my power rankings because I wasn't sure if they could perform consistently on offense with Case Keenum at the helm of their offense.

But with a 7-2 record through Week 10, it's time to stop hating, and time to start appreciating the remarkable job the Vikings have done this season.

Not only was Week 10 a feel-good story for the state of Minnesota, as Teddy Bridgewater was able to return to the sidelines after recovering from a horrific leg injury that has sidelined him for the better part of two seasons, but the Vikings also came away with an impressive 38-30 win over a tough Washington Redskins football team.

The Vikings still might have some sorting out to do at the running back position with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon still splitting carries, but Keenum has been as solid as they come, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Week 10.

While the former University of Houston product did throw two interceptions on the game, he can be forgiven as he completed an impressive 21-of-29 passing to lead his team to their seventh win of the season, good enough for the No. 6 spot in the rankings going into Week 11.

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With the exception of Doug Pederson in Philadelphia, there's no doubt who this year's NFL Coach of the Year is, right?

The Los Angeles Rams have struck gold with head coach Sean McVay, who appears to be the next big thing in the NFL coaching ranks.

He has turned around a sad, Jeff Fisher-run franchise into one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, led by sophomore quarterback Jared Goff who has all the makings of a franchise cornerstone.

Sporting a 7-2 record this season and with their only two losses to Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers, the Rams aren't a team any franchise wants to play against at the moment.

Coming off an impressive 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans elevates the Rams into the upper echelon of NFL teams in this week's power rankings, just behind the likes of the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Eagles.

How much farther can this team go? Only time will tell. But no matter what happens, the Rams will still be the feel-good story of this season.

No. 2: New Orleans Saints

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Saints are back in the elite category of teams. But these aren't the same Saints who won the Super Bowl back in 2010.

Driven by the most dynamic running game in the league with (yes, it's true) the best backfield in the NFL, the Saints are—literally—running over their opposition. We all know what Mark Ingram can bring to the table in the running game, but he's playing the best football of his career with a strong offensive line anchored by center Max Unger, who has looked like a steal since being traded over from Seattle in exchange for Jimmy Graham.

But perhaps even more impressive than Ingram has been the play of rookie tailback Alvin Kamara, who essentially ran Adrian Peterson out of town.

The former Tennessee Volunteers running back has become everything Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was touted to be coming out of Stanford with his pass-catching skills and ability to make plays in the open field.

Not only has Kamara excelled in the passing game, but he is also making the most of his opportunities on the ground, rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown in Week 10, complementing Ingram's outstanding 131-yard, three touchdown game against the Bills.

As a team, the Saints rushed for 298 yards and six touchdowns in a dominant 47-10 victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

Drew Brees is still the quarterback in New Orleans, but he isn't being asked to do much, as head coach Sean Payton has shifted his offensive philosophy to the running game, which should suit this team come January when it's time for the playoffs. They are the second-best team in the NFL at the moment until further notice.