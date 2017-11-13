Real Madrid 'Won't Abandon' Gareth Bale Amid Manchester United Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to stick with Gareth Bale for the time being despite his ongoing injury problems and rumours linking him with Manchester United.

According to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz, the Spanish giants "won't abandon" the winger, whom they believe needs protecting "now more than ever." It's said "any decision about his Real Madrid future will be taken next summer, rather than in the heat of a frustrating moment."

Bale has been absent since September, and his latest setback could extend that to December because of a muscle injury to his left leg.

The Welshman has encountered a number of injury problems during his time in the Spanish capital, which has proved costly given the outlay on his transfer and wages:

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete believes the club should cut their losses on him as a result:

There are conflicting reports regarding the winger, though, as according to AS (h/t Sport Witness), he is on the "exit ramp" at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be allowed to join United in a cut-price deal for between €70 million and €80 million, with his value having dropped from more than €120 million.



A January exit would seem unlikely, particularly as Bale's fitness can't even be relied upon and the Red Devils won't be prepared to splash out on him if he's injured.

Next summer may be an option if the decision is taken by Madrid to move him on, but there remains the question of whether United will be prepared to gamble on him given his injury record.

Football writer Liam Canning no longer believes he would be worth it:

Bale has 70 goals and 55 assists for Real in his 159 appearances, which is a strong return, but those tallies would all be significantly higher had he been injury-free.

He'll be 29 next summer, so if Real do decide to let him leave, then the club will need to be prepared to accept a much lower transfer fee, and he may have to settle for lower wages if a buyer is to be enticed.