Arsenal Transfer News: £60M Deal for Nabil Fekir Reportedly 'Almost Done'

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal worth in excess of £60 million to sign Nabil Fekir from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

According to the Daily Star's David Woods, the deal is "almost done" and the Gunners could allow Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to leave if it is completed.

The north London outfit are hoping to receive around £30 million for each player, which would fund the move for Fekir.

Football writer Philippe Auclair would have liked to see him join Arsenal in the summer:

The France international spent last season getting back to top form after an injury saw him miss almost the entirety of the 2015-16 campaign, and he has been even better this year.

Fekir has racked up 12 goals—just two short of his final tally last season—and four assists for Lyon in all competitions this term.

As OptaJean noted, his Ligue 1 form has been a particular revelation:

One of the playmaker's strikes was a sensational effort against Girondins de Bordeaux at the start of the season, per Squawka Football:

The 24-year-old would be an outstanding replacement for Ozil. He's more prolific in front of goal than the German, having netted 46 goals in 129 appearances for Lyon compared with Ozil's 33 in 168 at Arsenal.

He may not be quite as creative, few are, but in his two full campaigns for Lyon—the 2014-15 season and last year—he laid on a combined 25 assists, and his overall tally for the club is 33.

Fekir also has good chemistry with Alexandre Lacazette, having forged an exciting partnership with him during their time together, and his presence at the Emirates Stadium could get the best out of the striker.

The Frenchman looks more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League, and he would fit right in at Arsenal. If they can get the deal over the line, they will have secured quite the coup and injected quality into their squad.