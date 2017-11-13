Arsenal Transfer News: Steven N'Zonzi Eyed by Manchester United, Manchester City

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly put Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City on "red alert" after saying he loves the Premier League.

According to the Mirror's James Nursey, he said: "I love the Premier League. I really like the Premier League. This is where I started at a good level. I had a great time there. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. I am fine at Sevilla. I feel good. I am used to it now. It is my third season so I am happy."

N'Zonzi spent six years in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before joining Sevilla in 2015.

The Frenchman impressed during his time in the English top flight, and he has blossomed into an even stronger player in Spain, combining his physicality with technical ability.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind an outstanding campaign last year:

What's more, despite his comments, he was open to leaving the club in the summer, per beIN Sports' David Cartlidge:

In today's market, such a release clause is quite reasonable, even for a player of 28, and it is affordable for the Premier League's top clubs.

Despite their bringing in the likes of Granit Xhaka, Arsenal still need to strengthen their spine, and N'Zonzi would do that while offering much-needed protection in front of the defence.

City could also use a solid presence at the base of their midfield to give Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva licence to push forward and create. Fernandinho has done well in that role, but the Brazilian is 32.

United have cover in this position thanks to Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, and they are more in need of creativity, something they often lack when Paul Pogba is absent.

N'Zonzi is an excellent player with extensive Premier League experience, and he's also garnered experience in winning silverware after helping Sevilla to the UEFA Europa League in 2016.

He's capable of playing at an even higher level, and he would be an excellent buy for a number of the Premier League's elite.