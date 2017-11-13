NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Wild-Card Standings and Week 11 Super Bowl Odds

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The pictures at the top of the AFC and NFC are starting to get clearer as the NFL's elite continues to rise to the top.

However, the picture is murkier when it comes to the wild-card positions in both conferences.

In the AFC, there are only two teams over .500 outside of the division leaders, but that can all change in the next few weeks if one of the remaining four-win teams catch fire.

The NFC wild-card race appears to be the more competitive of the two with six teams separated by one game and another two ball clubs sitting two games back of fifth place.

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (7-2, AFC North)

2. New England (7-2, AFC East)

3. Kansas City (6-3, AFC West)

4. Tennessee (6-3, AFC South)

Wild-Card Standings

5. Jacksonville (6-3)

6. Buffalo (5-4)

7. Miami (4-4)

8. Baltimore (4-5)

9. Oakland (4-5)

10. New York Jets (4-6)

The AFC South looks like it will be the most heated division race in the AFC, with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars both sitting at 6-3. The Titans lead the AFC South on a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jags, and the two teams don't meet again until Week 17.

The Jags stayed a game ahead of the contenders for the top wild-card position after a bizarre overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in which Doug Marrone's team tried to blow the game in every way possible. Luckily for Blake Bortles and Co, the Chargers somehow found a way to give the win up more than them.

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Buffalo was brought back to reality in Week 10, as it was blown out by the New Orleans Saints at home. But the Bills didn't plummet down the wild-card standings because the Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders were on their bye weeks.

The Miami Dolphins could put some pressure on the Bills with a victory on Monday Night Football over the Carolina Panthers, but the Dolphins will have to end a two-game losing skid to do so.





NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (8-1, NFC East)

2. New Orleans (7-2, NFC South)

3. Minnesota (7-2, NFC North)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-2, NFC West)

Wild-Card Standings

5. Seattle (6-3)

6. Carolina (6-3)

7. Dallas (5-4)

8. Atlanta (5-4)

9. Detroit (5-4)

10. Green Bay (5-4)

The race for the two wild-card spots in the NFC intensified once again in Week 10 as the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers all won. The Carolina Panthers can add to that list on Monday with a victory over the Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings clear by multiple games in the NFC East and NFC North, respectively, the focus for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Lions, Packers and even the 4-5 Washington Redskins, should be on the two wild-card positions.

Given the pedigree of the Seahawks, you have to think Pete Carroll's team will either be in the top four as the NFC West leader or in charge of the wild-card standings for the remainder of the season.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If you had to pick one team out of the group of five teams directly behind the Seahawks to qualify for the postseason, the Falcons or Panthers might be the best bet given the injuries, suspensions and inconsistencies of the Cowboys, Lions and Packers.

The Falcons have a chance to alter the NFC standings in Week 11, as they visit Seattle on Monday Night Football. An Atlanta victory at CenturyLink Field could open the door for three NFC South teams to advance to January.

Super Bowl Odds

Philadelphia Eagles +400

New England Patriots +450

Pittsburgh Steelers +750

Kansas City Chiefs +1100

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Full Super Bowl odds can be found here via Oddsshark.com.

