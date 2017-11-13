Martellus Bennett on Shoulder Injury Status: 'Right Now I'm Just Like F--k It'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett caught three passes for 38 yards during his team's 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and he discussed his injured shoulder in the aftermath.

According to Robert Klemko of The MMQB, Bennett said, "It's not about could you play, it's should you play. ... Right now I'm just like, 'F--k it,'" when talking about what went through his mind when things shifted from him potentially missing the season to electing to play.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal noted Bennett previously instructed his agent not to let teams claim him when he parted ways with the Green Bay Packers because he was going to undergo surgery.

"When Bill [Belichick] called, I was like, 'No f--king way,'" Bennett said.

Patriots reporter Megan O'Brien shared more of Bennett's comments:

This came after a noteworthy departure with the Packers.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported Green Bay waived him for failing to disclose a medical condition, but Bennett said the decision to get rid of him came after he decided he wanted the surgery (which he is yet to have).

Bennett explained his point of view in a head-turning NSFW message on his Instagram page, which Kaitlin Sharkey of Fox 6, Bart Winkler of 105.7 The Fan and Kelly Price of NBC 26 passed along:

His comments prompted Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to each defend the team's medical personnel.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Packers decided to waive Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff.

Apparently, the opportunity to play with the team he helped win a Super Bowl last season was enough for Bennett to risk further damage and take the field, as he gives quarterback Tom Brady another weapon in the aerial attack for the 7-2 Patriots.