Derek Wolfe Says Broncos Stink, 'Nobody Respects Us' After Loss to Patriots

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos continued their tailspin Sunday with a 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots, and defensive end Derek Wolfe appeared fed up in the aftermath of his team's fifth straight defeat.

Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV shared Wolfe's NSFW comments when he said "nobody respects us":

This is a franchise that went to the playoffs five straight seasons from 2011 through 2015, winning the Super Bowl once and reaching it another time during the span. However, the postseason is a long shot at best at this point, considering the Broncos are 3-6 and sitting in last place in the AFC West.

They are not just losing but losing big, which has led to the loss of respect Wolfe mentioned.

Denver dropped its previous contest 51-23 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and all six losses this season have come by double digits.

It was the special teams that let the Broncos down Sunday. Isaiah McKenzie muffed the first punt of the game, which the Patriots recovered before they proceeded to score the opening touchdown on the ensuing possession. What's more, Dion Lewis ran a kickoff back 103 yards for a score, and Rex Burkhead blocked a punt to set up a field goal.

Suddenly, it was 27-9 in New England's favor by halftime, and Tom Brady and Co. finished the victory with little drama.

Wolfe and the Broncos will look to stem the tide and win back some respect in their next game against the similarly struggling 3-6 Cincinnati Bengals.