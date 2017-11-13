College Football Rankings 2017: Week 12 Polls, Schedule and Standings Prediction

Butch Dill/Getty Images

The college football polls experienced a shake-up after Week 11 due to losses by Georgia and Notre Dame, but there's still a collection of big-name programs atop the rankings.

Alabama secured the top spot in both the AP and Coaches Polls following its victory over Mississippi State. Behind Alabama in both rankings is Miami, but after that, the results start to vary.

The AP has Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin in that order from third to fifth, while the coaches have Clemson and Wisconsin ahead of the Sooners.

Week 12 won't create the buzz Week 11 did, but there's still a chance we could see a surprise or two.

Here's a look at the Week 12 schedule and what the College Football Playoff may look like on Tuesday.

Week 12 Polls

AP Top 25



Coaches Poll

Week 12 Schedule (Rankings based off AP Top 25)

Thursday, November 16

Tulsa at No. 23 USF (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, November 18

Mercer at No. 1 Alabama (12 p.m. ET)

Virginia at No. 2 Miami (FL) (12 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET)

The Citadel at No. 4 Clemson (12:20 p.m. ET)

No. 19 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin (12 p.m. ET)

UL-Monroe at No. 6 Auburn (12 p.m. ET)

Kentucky at No. 7 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET)

Illinois at No. 8 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET)

Navy at No. 9 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET)

Kansas State at No. 10 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 11 TCU at Texas Tech (12 p.m. ET)

UCLA at No. 12 USC (8 p.m. ET)

Nebraska at No. 13 Penn State (4 p.m. ET)

No. 14 UCF at Temple (12 p.m. ET)

Utah at No. 16 Washington (10:30 p.m. ET)

No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas (12 p.m. ET)

SMU at No. 18 Memphis (12 p.m. ET)

California at No. 20 Stanford (8 p.m. ET)

No. 21 LSU at Tennessee (7 p.m. ET)

Maryland at No. 22 Michigan State (4 p.m. ET)

Texas at No. 24 West Virginia (12 p.m. ET)

No. 25 NC State at Wake Forest (7 p.m. ET)

College Football Playoff Prediction

1. Alabama

2. Miami (FL)

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

There's little doubt Alabama will claim the No. 1 position during Tuesday's College Football Playoff ranking release.

Although the Crimson Tide struggled against Mississippi State in Week 11, they still prevailed on the road against a ranked foe, which will only boost their resume.

Miami was left out of the Top Four for the first two weeks of the playoff, but that won't be the case on Tuesday after its blowout of then-No. 3 Notre Dame.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Hurricanes are headed to the ACC Championship against Clemson, who should move up a spot despite what the AP poll dictates with Oklahoma ranked above the Tigers.

Regardless of where Miami and Clemson are ranked, their spot in the national semifinals will be determined by the result of the ACC Championship.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Oklahoma knocked off another ranked Big 12 foe in TCU in Week 11, and that's the reason why some are placing the Sooners ahead of Clemson. The fate of Lincoln Riley's team will also be finalized on the first weekend of December in the Big 12 Championship, which the Sooners need to win to finish in the Top Four.

If any of the four teams above slip up in the coming weeks, Wisconsin and Auburn will be ready to pounce as well as Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

