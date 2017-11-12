    Alex Anthopoulos Reportedly Will Be Named Braves GM

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 17: General manager Alex Anthopoulos of the Toronto Blue Jays at a press conference introducing Jose Reyes #7 at Rogers Centre on January 17, 2013 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Braves reportedly have their new general manager.

    On Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Alex Anthopoulos will receive the job, and an official announcement could come at the general manager meetings this week.  

    Sherman noted John Hart will remain as the team's president of baseball operations for the time being but called him more of a "counsel/figurehead." Sherman said Anthopoulos will make final baseball-related decisions.

    This news comes after Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Oct. 2 former Braves general manager John Coppolella resigned because of a "breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

