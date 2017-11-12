Alex Anthopoulos Reportedly Will Be Named Braves GM

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves reportedly have their new general manager.

On Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Alex Anthopoulos will receive the job, and an official announcement could come at the general manager meetings this week.

Sherman noted John Hart will remain as the team's president of baseball operations for the time being but called him more of a "counsel/figurehead." Sherman said Anthopoulos will make final baseball-related decisions.

This news comes after Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Oct. 2 former Braves general manager John Coppolella resigned because of a "breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market."

