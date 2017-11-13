Waiver Wire Week 11: Austin Ekeler, Dontrelle Inman Highlight Pickups to Know

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The fantasy football waiver wire keeps throwing owners in need reliable assists.

After a week of looking like one of the top adds in all formats, Los Angeles Rams wideout Robert Woods erupted for 29.1 points on eight catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, giving him four total touchdowns over his past two games.

It's safe to say Woods isn't available in most leagues anymore.

But who is? With injuries and other breakouts going on the books, let's take a look at the top waiver adds of Week 11 based on 12-team Yahoo standard leagues.

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Targets

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (4 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (16 percent owned)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (3 percent owned)

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (10 percent owned)

Chester Rogers, WR, IND (0 percent owned)

Brandon LaFell, WR, CIN (3 percent owned)

Marquise Goodwin, WR, SF (15 percent owned)

Dontrelle Inman, WR, CHI (1 percent owned)

Jermaine Gresham, TE, ARI (1 percent owned)

Garrett Celek, TE, SF (2 percent owned)

The Minnesota Vikings have a quarterback controversy and still look like contenders.

Impressive, really.

Owners can benefit from this in a variety of ways, though the top option is grabbing Case Keenum off the wire and getting him in lineups when the situation calls for it.

Keenum just dropped 26.06 points and four touchdown passes in Week 10 on the road. The outburst means the team isn't likely turning to Teddy Bridgewater anytime soon, and from a fantasy standpoint, he's posted double digits five times.

At a stream-happy position, Keenum keeps impressing and is a safe option in the right matchup.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It's time fantasy owners got to know Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler, a Western State product, keeps emerging in the Chargers backfield as the season progresses. He announced his arrival in Week 11, scoring 21.9 points by way of 10 rushes for 42 yards and five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

It's not hard to see why he keeps earning playing time:

Ekeler is a major regression candidate in the coming weeks, but that's only because he won't score two touchdowns in a game often.

Still, the important takeaway here is just how much playing time he's seeing. He registered 15 touches during the game compared with 21 for Melvin Gordon, the guy considered the starter by a long shot.

With at least 10 points in two out of his past three games and steady usage, it's clear the Chargers might have another Danny Woodhead on their hands—and so do owners.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, CHI

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It felt like only a matter of time before Dontrelle Inman broke out with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears traded for Inman before the deadline because they boasted the worst wideout corps in the league and needed to help along rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

In his first real action with the team despite still learning the offense, Inman had quite the day, as Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic detailed:

Those 88 yards on six catches went for 8.8 points. Doesn't sound like too much yet, but Inman already tied for the team lead in targets with eight. He's the No. 1 wideout on the offense already and gets to play off a strong complementary running game.

Wideout is incredibly deep this year, and owners have plenty of options. Inman is another top one to keep in mind because it's hard to shake the feeling he is anywhere close to his ceiling after only a few games with his new team.

Jermaine Gresham, TE, ARI (1 percent owned)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Remember Jermaine Gresham?

The Arizona Cardinals tight end has only seen his value balloon in the fantasy landscape since his starting quarterback went down in late October, which makes sense as he's of more importance while helping along another signal-caller.

Gresham has 8.3 points or more in each of his past two outings and has scored a touchdown in each. And it's a good sign to see him getting creative usage like this:

Tight end is a wasteland for production this year, so Gresham's name being in the ring as a contender is nothing but a good development.

At best, Gresham remains a matchup-based play. That means, in short, owners need to get him before he goes into a Week 11 game against the Houston Texans, the team allowing the sixth-most points to opposing tight ends on average.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.