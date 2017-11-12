Las Vegas Marathon Results 2017: Gilles Rubio, Marisa Hird Take Home Wins

John Locher/Associated Press

Gilles Rubio and Marisa Hird won the 2017 Las Vegas Marathon on Sunday.

According to the event's official website, Rubio—who is from France—prevailed on the men's side with a blistering time of two hours, 38 minutes and four seconds. Americans Karel Burger and Tyler Pence finished in second and third place, respectively, with times of 02:41.27 and 02:43.55.

Hird, also an American, paced the women's field with a time of 02:55.19.

Fellow American Elizabeth Ehrhardt came in second place with a time of 03:05.18, while third-place finisher Julie Romera, from France, posted a time of 03:07.47.

According to the event's official website, the marathon is the "only private event to shut down the famed Las Vegas Strip" and features music and lights throughout almost the entire course.

The complete route started outside the New York-New York hotel on the Strip and finished outside the Mirage and Venetian hotels. Runners made their way up and down Las Vegas Boulevard and also exited the Strip for an extended stretch in the middle of the race.

Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted Sunday's marathon was the first major outdoor event for the city since the mass shooting in October, which meant there was plenty of additional security and precautions put in place.