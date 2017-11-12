    Dodgers, Padres Reportedly Will Play Series in Mexico Next Season

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez smiles after catching a Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler line drive in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball continues to spread its influence internationally by adding a series in Mexico next season.

    According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Padres will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for three games between May 4-6 in Monterrey, Mexico.

    Players would reportedly receive a $15,000 bonus for participating in the series.

    There haven't been any MLB regular-season games played outside the United States or Canada since the Dodgers opened their 2014 season against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Australia. However, the league announced a plan for many more games over the next few years.

    According to Vince Lara-Cinisomo of Baseball America, the league is hoping to create series in Asia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom and possibly the Dominican Republic from 2018-2021. The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins will compete in Puerto Rico during an April series in 2018.

    The Dodgers had three players, Adrian Gonzalez, Julio Urias and Alex Verdugo, represent Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic, while Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva was born in Guadalajara.

