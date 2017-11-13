    NCAA Football Rankings 2017:Analyzing Week 12 Polls and Top 25 College Standings

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Miami's Braxton Berrios (8) celebrates his touchdown with KC McDermott (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Berrios has more touchdown catches already this season than in his first three years with the seventh-ranked and unbeaten Hurricanes. He's broken out at the right time for Miami, which takes on No. 3 Notre Dame this weekend in a showdown with national championship implications. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    As insane as it might sound, the chaos from Week 11 in college football may have helped restore order in the rankings. 

    If the latest AP Top 25 is any indication of what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like on Tuesday, the picture has more clarity with conference championship games determining a few of the semifinalists. 

    The SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 title games as well as Alabama-Auburn on November 25 could give us the top four teams in the nation, but that's only if no upsets occur in the next two weeks. 

            

    AP Top 25

    1. Alabama

    2. Miami (FL) 

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Clemson

    5. Wisconsin

    6. Auburn

    7. Georgia

    8. Ohio State

    9. Notre Dame

    10. Oklahoma State

    11. TCU 

    12. USC 

    13. Penn State

    14. UCF

    15. Washington State

    16. Washington

    17. Mississippi State

    18. Memphis

    19. Michigan 

    20. Stanford

    21. LSU

    22. Michigan State

    23. USF

    24. West Virginia

    25. NC State

          

    Miami Finally Getting Respect it Deserves

    After the conclusion of Week 9, we were busy debating where Miami would land in the first College Football Playoff rankings with an undefeated record and no quality wins. 

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Drue Tranquill #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pursues Malik Rosier #12 of the Miami Hurricanes as he runs out of the pocket with the ball on November 11, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami def
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    That's all changed, as the Hurricanes have victories over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame and lay claim to the No. 2 spot in the AP poll. The five-spot jump in the AP rankings should signal a significant leap in the playoff standings as well. 

    Before Saturday's conquest of the Fighting Irish, the Hurricanes clinched the ACC Coastal Division by way of Virginia's loss to Louisville.

    ESPN's David Hale pointed out the Hurricanes became the fifth different Coastal champion since 2013: 

    The formula for Miami to reach the playoff is clear. All the Hurricanes have to do is win out and they'll be featured on the sport's biggest stage, possibly as the No. 1 team depending on what happens in the SEC. 

            

    Two-Loss Teams Climbing 

    One of the playoff scenarios being tossed around at the moment involves the inclusion of two-loss teams, a debate that picked up more steam after Auburn's win over Georgia. 

    At No. 6 in the AP poll, Auburn is in decent shape after Week 11, and it could be in even better position to qualify for the playoff if it downs Alabama in the Iron Bowl on November 25. 

    AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers rushes away from Lorenzo Carter #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Behind Auburn is a growing contingent of two-loss teams in the AP Top 10. Ohio State and Oklahoma State moved back into the top 10 on Sunday, while Notre Dame, with its two losses to Miami and Georgia, dropped down to No. 9. 

    Outside of the top 10 lie TCU, USC and Penn State, with the Trojans having the best chance of storming into the top five with a win in the Pac-12 Championship, a victory that might not be good enough if the teams above them win out. 

            

    UCF Not Getting Any Love

    UCF is the lowest ranked of the four remaining unbeaten teams, and it's not even close. The Knights didn't move from the No. 14 spot after their win over UConn in Week 11. 

    As long as the Knights win out against Temple, USF and most likely Memphis in The American Championship, they'll reach one of the New Year's Six games as the best Group of Five team. 

    Despite the security of a place in the spotlight with three more wins, Scott Frost's crew deserve a higher ranking no matter who is in front of them.

    Frost shared his thoughts on the rankings via UCF's official team Twitter account: 

            

