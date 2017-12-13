Report: Marcus Mariota Could Need Offseason Ankle Surgery, Bothered by Hamstring

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota may require offseason surgery on his ankle.

From football writer Paul Kuharsky: "The hamstring injury Marcus Mariota suffered earlier this season remains a problem, and it's complicated by lingering issues with his surgically repaired leg/ankle from 2016, which could require a clean-up procedure after the season, a source told me."

Injuries are becoming an issue for the 24-year-old, who missed time and was limited earlier this season with the aforementioned hamstring concerns. A fractured fibula also ended his season early in 2016.

He is still yet to complete a 16-game season since being taken with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015.

Mariota remains a dynamic offensive weapon when healthy, though he's taken a step back in 2017. He has stayed in the pocket more than usual this year, throwing for 2,582 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for 224 yards and another five scores.

The 8-5 Titans trail the Jacksonville Jaguars by one game in the AFC South and currently hold the top wild-card position.

The offense would take a step back if Mariota were forced to miss time. Matt Cassel is the backup, with Brandon Weeden also on the roster, and neither of whom would inspire confidence under center.

The backup position is one the Titans may have to address after the season.