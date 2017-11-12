Kyle Shanahan: No Plan Set for Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers Debut After Bye Week

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Even with an upcoming bye week that he can use to get acclimated to the offense, Jimmy Garoppolo might not play for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that no decision has been made regarding the recently acquired quarterback, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. The 49ers have a Week 11 bye and then host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 26.

The fourth-year player was traded from the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick prior to Week 9, but the team has been patient about putting him on the field.

"I can't promise you that he will play this year," Shanahan said of Garoppolo after the deal, per Joe Fann of the team's official site.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team was planning on using Week 12 for his debut, but that appears to be far from a certainty.

Rookie third-round pick C.J. Beathard has remained the starting quarterback in the meantime and has performed well despite question marks around him on the field. He led the team to its first win of the season Sunday with a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants, finishing with 288 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Garoppolo has seen limited playing time as a backup to Tom Brady since entering the league, making two starts while throwing only 94 total passes in three-plus seasons. With his inexperience and unfamiliarity with the new offense, it appears the 49ers have no intention of rushing him into game action.