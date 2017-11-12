Jerry Jones Says He Didn't Speak with Arthur Blank Amid Roger Goodell Dispute

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he didn't talk to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before Atlanta's 27-7 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN shared the news, noting Jones called it "rare" for two owners not to speak with each other before their teams play.

"Jones and Blank are currently embroiled in [a] sticky situation regarding [the Roger] Goodell contract," Darlington wrote.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. and Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram explained the two owners "are at odds" over the topic of Goodell's potential extension. A SportsDay article noted Blank is the compensation committee chairman of the owners who will decide on the extension, while Hill and Davison pointed out he removed Jones as an ad hoc member of the committee.

According to Hill and Davison, Blank did so "after Jones threatened to sue the league" regarding the extension. "Jones contends that Blank has misled owners about having the unanimous approval of the six-man committee to extend Goodell."

Hill and Davison pointed out Jones is concerned with the power of the commissioner's seat and doesn't think there is a need to get an extension done in the immediate future with Goodell set to remain in his position for 18 months.

According to SportsDay, Jones made it clear his hesitation regarding the extension is not a result of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and the ongoing legal battle with the NFL.

Dallas looked lost on offense at times Sunday without Elliott and fell to 5-4 in the process.

The Falcons improved to 5-4 as Matt Ryan threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, but defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn stole the show with six sacks and a fumble recovery while helping the defense hold Dak Prescott to just 176 passing yards and zero touchdown throws.