49ers Earn 1st Win of Season with 31-21 Victory over Eli Manning, Giants

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2017 San Francisco 49ers are in the win column.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard led the 49ers to their first win of the season Sunday with a 31-21 victory over the hapless New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. Beathard went 19-of-25 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added a rushing score against a Giants defense that was a mere 29th in the league in points allowed per game entering Sunday's contest.

While the 49ers were the team without a win, the struggles were more of the same for the 1-8 Giants. They were coming off a humiliating 51-17 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and ESPN's Josina Anderson reported multiple players criticized head coach Ben McAdoo after the defeat.

San Francisco is now 1-9 and no longer a threat to match the 2008 Detroit Lions' 0-16 mark. The same cannot be said of this year's Cleveland Browns, which fell to 0-9 Sunday with a loss to the Lions and overtook the 49ers for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

Beathard shined Sunday, but he received important help from his rushing attack as well.

Carlos Hyde finished with 98 yards on 17 carries, while Matt Breida added 55 yards on nine carries, 33 of which came on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to bust the game open:

After three combined field goals in the first quarter, the 49ers found the end zone first with an 83-yard connection from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin. While Eli Manning answered with a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to take the lead, Garrett Celek's 47-yard touchdown catch right before halftime put the 49ers ahead for good.

The 49ers can relish their win with a bye in Week 11 and will look to build a winning streak in Week 12 with a matchup against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. New York will turn its attention toward a Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.