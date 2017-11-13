    Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Luke Walton Discuss Rookie's Historic Triple-Double

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball while being guarded by DeAndre Liggins #25 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at the Bradley Center on November 11, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Lonzo Ball's lows during the first part of his rookie season have been pretty low. There was the opening-night dud. The zero-point game in Portland. His generally disappointing shooting.

    Saturday night, though, we saw the first of what the Lakers hope will be many historic moments.

    The rookie became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the Lakers' 98-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. At 20 years and 15 days, Ball was four days younger than LeBron James when he recorded his first triple-double.

    "I really don't care," Ball told reporters after the game. "I just wanted to win tonight. I thought we put ourselves in a good position to get it, but it didn't happen."

    Lakers coach Luke Walton was more complimentary of his young point guard.

    "He was really good tonight," Walton said. "Obviously, it helps when you get some of those shots to go in. I thought he did a great job of playing at a pace, creating for others, constantly being the aggressor on the offensive end, keeping the defense on their heels."

    The most promising part of the performance was Ball making seven of his 12 shots. It was the first game in his NBA career that he'd shot 50 percent from the floor. The UCLA product had made just seven of his 27 shots over his previous two games, and he's shooting 31.4 percent from the floor overall.

    "I told you, I am going to keep shooting," Ball said. "They fell tonight."

    Ball will attempt to continue his improved shooting Monday night at the Phoenix Suns

