Inside Story on the Marouane Fellaini Transfer Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

It is amazing how life can change for a footballer over the course of a year. Certainly it is true in the case of Marouane Fellaini.

Considered as little more than a joke figure at Manchester United 12 months ago, a late penalty conceded against Everton seemed to cement his role as the club clown in December 2016. Sections of United fans jeered him, while swathes of Reds followers on social media berated him.

Yet he has become one of Jose Mourinho's most trusted lieutenants since then, winning over large numbers of the doubters. He is now one of the few figures the manager can regularly rely on, and Fellaini usually creates problems on the pitch for the right reasons.

But just as he emerges as a United cult hero, the Belgian midfield player is faced with uncertainty over how much longer he will remain at Old Trafford.

A report by Neil Moxley in the Mirror at the weekend suggested an £8 million move to Besiktas will go ahead in January, as Mourinho needs to offload before he can buy.

I have looked into the case to discover how far negotiations have gone and whether Fellaini's time in Manchester really is over.