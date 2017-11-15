Inside Story on the Marouane Fellaini Transfer Rumours

Inside Story on the Marouane Fellaini Transfer RumoursNovember 15, 2017
It is amazing how life can change for a footballer over the course of a year. Certainly it is true in the case of Marouane Fellaini.
Considered as little more than a joke figure at Manchester United 12 months ago, a late penalty conceded against Everton seemed to cement his role as the club clown in December 2016. Sections of United fans jeered him, while swathes of Reds followers on social media berated him.
Yet he has become one of Jose Mourinho's most trusted lieutenants since then, winning over large numbers of the doubters. He is now one of the few figures the manager can regularly rely on, and Fellaini usually creates problems on the pitch for the right reasons.
But just as he emerges as a United cult hero, the Belgian midfield player is faced with uncertainty over how much longer he will remain at Old Trafford.
A report by Neil Moxley in the Mirror at the weekend suggested an £8 million move to Besiktas will go ahead in January, as Mourinho needs to offload before he can buy.
I have looked into the case to discover how far negotiations have gone and whether Fellaini's time in Manchester really is over.
The Current Situation
Fellaini proved his worth when Paul Pogba picked up a hamstring injury against FC Basel in September.
While he may not have the same skill set as the France international, Fellaini slotted into United's midfield to act importantly as a destroyer as well as an attacking threat.
It was only when the 29-year-old picked up an injury of his own while on international duty with Belgium at the beginning of October that it became clear just how important he is.
From three league starts against Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, United won all their matches without conceding a goal. In the three games that followed, with Fellaini sidelined with a knee problem, United failed to pick up a win.
He was back in action as a substitute for the 1-0 loss to Chelsea—and looked like their most likely source of finding an equaliser in the dying stages of the game.
Doubts over his future stem from the fact his contract expires at the end of this season, and from January he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club.
At this stage there is no offer from United over a new deal, which seems strange given Mourinho clearly values him.
Fred of Shakhtar Donetsk is reportedly on United's radar as a long-term midfielder they want to step into the team. Moxley reported Fellaini's sale would help fund such a deal.
The only way that makes sense is from a business-model point of view. Perhaps United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is trying to show the Glazer family a sense of value by cashing in on a player whose deal is running down.
But from Mourinho's perspective, that would surely just cause more tension and reason for him to be frustrated. At a time when he wants the club's backing in a host of areas and is already being serenaded by Paris Saint-Germain, upsetting him by flogging Fellaini may not be advisable.
Measuring the Interest
Three Turkish clubs have been actively pursuing a deal for Fellaini in recent months.
Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have all been in contact with representatives to gauge the possibility of him leaving Old Trafford—and what it would take to sign him.
Officials from all three clubs met up with Fellaini's camp as recently as last week while in London for a Wyscout event at Stamford Bridge.
The interest from all is serious, but Besiktas are the closest to a deal and apparently most enticing to the player.
They are willing to offer up to a four-year deal on an increased salary from his current contract at United.
Galatasaray made a strong move for Fellaini in the summer market. Talks were held with United officials, who told them he's not for sale. They did agree to remain in contact, however, in case the situation changed.
His value to the team seems more obvious now than it did in July but the board may not see it that way.
Money Matters
Indications from talks held so far suggest Fellaini would want a £4.5 million signing-on fee as well as a raise on his current wages. That's the view of sources in Turkey I have spoken to.
Fellaini currently earns around £80,000 per week at United, and on his next contract the expectation is to earn six figures.
But it seems unclear as to whether United value him so highly.
Fellaini's representatives have been in regular contact with Turkish clubs to sound out possible moves for their client because they genuinely do not know where they stand with his current club.
But to be more cynical, it could also be that they are showing United officials Fellaini is in demand and there will be a good career for him after Old Trafford.
It would not be unusual to use talks with other clubs as a trigger for the current club—in this case United—into making an improved contract offer of their own.
Bye Bye United?
One of Mourinho's biggest grievances at United has been how long it takes to make things happen. Whether that is a small change at the club's Carrington training base or a significant addition to his squad, the process is usually drawn out.
On that basis it is difficult to see him agreeing to the sale of Fellaini...unless he has a significant player already lined up to come in.
To sell Fellaini and then bring in Fred—a player with no Premier League experience—would signal a huge risk. It just doesn't fit with the Mourinho model right now.
But what if he is heading towards a deal to sign a tier-one player such as Mesut Ozil as has been heavily hinted? It would begin to make more sense.
If the boss does agree to let Fellaini leave, then either a deal for a top-level replacement is already done or Mourinho is giving up on his United project.
He is halfway through his three-year contract with United, but with the constant talk about him being the man PSG will want if they decide to replace Unai Emery, Fellaini's sale could symbolise that he does not intend hanging around too much longer.
At the age of 29, Fellaini has finally grown into a player United need.
If he is genuinely allowed to exit, let's brace ourselves for the arrival of a new big-name midfield signing—or Mourinho's long goodbye.