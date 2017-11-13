2018 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 10 Predictions

Rainier Ehrhardt/Associated Press

It's been a rough season for the San Francisco 49ers, but Kyle Shanahan's squad finally came out on top Sunday afternoon with a 31-21 victory against the New York Giants.

The 49ers' first win of the season will have felt good for the players and coaches, but it may not have been the outcome others in the organization desired.

With their win on Sunday, the 49ers have relinquished control of the No. 1 pick, which now falls to the winless Cleveland Browns. And due to their strength of schedule, the Browns will likely maintain their spot atop the draft even if they manage to win a game this season.

Based on where teams stand, here's a look at the updated 2018 NFL draft order through Sunday night and a potential selection for each squad. In the case of ties, the full 16-game strength of schedule was used to separate.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Giants: Arden Key, DE, LSU

4. Indianapolis Colts: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

7. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

8. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

9. Chicago Bears: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

11. New York Jets: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

12. Baltimore Ravens: Derwin James, S, Florida State

13. Oakland Raiders: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

14. Washington Redskins: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

15. Arizona Cardinals: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

16. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

18. Buffalo Bills: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan



19. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

20. Green Bay Packers: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

21. Atlanta Falcons: Billy Price, OG/C, Ohio State

22. Tennessee Titans: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

24. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

25. Seattle Seahawks: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

26. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

28. New England Patriots: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

29. Los Angeles Rams: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

31. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

4. Indianapolis Colts: Connor Williams

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett, who didn't even open the year as the Colts' starting quarterback, has been sacked a league-high 35 times this season. To put that into perspective, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was the league's most-sacked signal-caller a season ago with 42.

Every team needs to protect the quarterback, but it's even more critical for a franchise entirely built around a superstar at the position.

When Andrew Luck returns in 2018, the Colts need to have better protection to help keep him on his feet.

There are a number of candidates the Colts will closely evaluate this offseason, including Texas' Connor Williams.

Williams has missed the majority of the season with a knee injury, but Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported Williams is close to returning:

If Williams gets back on the field and proves he's back to full strength, it would help ease concerns NFL teams have about the injury.

16. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The Dolphins defensive line, anchored by 30-year-old Ndamukong Suh, has been productive in 2017. However, some offseason decisions could vault defensive tackle to the top of the Dolphins wish list for the 2018 NFL draft.

Earlier this season, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that the Dolphins are ready to move on from Suh and will cut ties with him this offseason.

Accorrding to Spotrac, Suh is under contract through 2020 and is guaranteed just over $20 million in the final three years of his deal.

Cutting ties with Suh will be a tough hit financially, but the Dolphins will have plenty of options to replace his production on the field.

Clemson's Christian Wilkins should be high on the Dolphins wish list heading into the draft. Like Suh, he's an excellent athlete for an interior lineman, which he showed off in 2016 while playing some defensive end due to injuries on the Clemson defensive line.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Mike McGlinchey

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Notre Dame left tackle Mike McGlinchey is a notch below the elite tackles in this draft class, but he may have the perfect skill set for Minnesota.

While the league continues to shift towards more pass-oriented offenses, the Vikings remain one of the most run-heavy teams in the league.

Minnesota's run game has been stunted to a degree due to the injury to rookie Dalvin Cook, but when he returns in 2018 he will likely remain the focal point of the offensive game plan.

McGlinchey is still a work in progress in pass protection, but his run blocking has been key to Notre Dame's success this season. Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams is averaging 8.0 yards per carry this season, and McGlinchey's ability to clear space for him has been a contributing factor in his success.