NFL Week 11 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

With Week 10 almost over, we have some questions regarding a few NFL teams.

For example, are the Buffalo Bills still anything to worry about? They're coming off two straight losses in which they surrendered a combined 81 points to the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

Next, what's up with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Anytime you have a close game against the Indianapolis Colts you deserve to be questioned. The Steelers haven't been what the Steelers should have been on paper, and it's hard to envision a scenario where they could make it through the AFC bracket of the postseason.

We have some time before we even need to think about that, and it starts with Week 11 and those games.

So let's get to the picks. All odds are courtesy of Odds Shark.

Week 7 point spreads and predictions

Matchup, point spread, prediction

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, PIT -7, Pittsburgh

Jacksonville at Cleveland, JAC -7.5, Jacksonville

LA Rams at Minnesota, MIN -2.5, LA Rams

Baltimore at Green Bay, BAL -3, Baltimore

Kansas City at NY Giants, KC -13.5, Kansas City

Washington at New Orleans, NO -7.5, New Orleans

Arizona at Houston, ARI -1.5, Houston

Detroit at Chicago, DET -3, Detroit

Tampa Bay at Miami, MIA -3, Miami

Buffalo at LA Chargers, LAC -4, LA Chargers

New England at Oakland, NE -5.5, New England

Cincinnati at Denver, DEN -2.5, Denver

Philadelphia at Dallas, PHI -3.5, Philadelphia

Atlanta at Seattle, NL, Seattle

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

This is going to be a hell of a game.

The Vikings, through Week 9, ranked fourth in DVOA against the run and 13th against the pass.

On the other side, the Rams have one of the best offenses in the league while being stout against the pass (third in DVOA), but more susceptible to the run (20th in DVOA)

Of course, the Rams shut down the lowly Texans in Week 10, while the Vikings beat the Redskins by eight points but gave up a 30 spot.

Though the Vikings offense has been rolling as of late, quarterback Case Keenum might face some trouble here while the Rams offense will continue its form regardless of the opposing defense.

At home, the Vikings warrant to be the favorites here, but I'm taking the road team in an upset.

Jared Goff is playing out of his mind, and his connection with wide receiver Robert Woods is unstoppable.

New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders

While the Patriots may technically be "at" the Raiders, this game will be live from Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

With the Patriots opening at less than a touchdown favorite, I'll take that every day of the week.

Over their last five games, the Patriots have not allowed opposing teams to score more than 20 points.

While the Raiders have an offense that, on paper, should be lethal, they've been wildly inconsistent this year.

The Patriots defense seems to have corrected itself, and the offense continues to roll.

It's hard to envision a scenario where the Raiders keep this game within 5.5 points, let alone win.

It will be fun to see these two teams go head-to-head, and Mexico and the locals will get to witness a fun contest.

They'll be seeing a Patriots win by double-digits.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.