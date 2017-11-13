Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

We're down to one game on the Week 10 NFL slate, and it's never too early to look ahead to the following week.

That's what we'll do here.

Every week injuries in the NFL impact who we pick up in fantasy football.

Though he may not have had the most fantasy impact in the world, we hope New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco is OK after being taken off the field in an ambulance against the Buffalo Bills.

Let's look at the pickups (in order of position) and the top-50 rankings for Week 11.

Top Additions

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (owned in 2% of leagues)

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

With Melvin Gordon on the same team, it's hard to envision a scenario where we see Ekeler get two touchdowns in a game again.

However, Week 10's performance should warrant some more touches for Ekeler moving forward.

At this point in the season, Ekeler should function as a pickup you're OK with being a handcuff or a flex if you're in a tough spot.

Should he see more touches? Yes. Should you pick him up? Yes.

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets (owned in 8% of leagues)

In Week 10, McGuire had eight carries and saw seven targets.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, there is concern with fellow running back Matt Forte's knee moving forward.

That means Forte could miss more time, giving more run to McGuire and another fellow running back, Bilal Powell.

McGuire didn't have the greatest game in the world, totaling 58 yards on 12 touches, but he'll still get more touches moving forward should Forte miss time.

Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins (owned in 7% of leagues)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As mentioned in the introduction, the injury bug struck this week and Perine is a product of that. Yup, the bug got to fellow Redskins running back Rob Kelley.

It's not clear what Kelley's injury is as of yet, but it didn't necessarily look good.

The Redskins running game has been horrendous in 2017, so anything to get some life into it would only help the team. Kelley, when healthy, couldn't get it done, and Perine hasn't had the best season in his rookie year.

Either way, give him a shot. Just remember that Chris Thompson gets all the catches out of the backfield and Perine will need carries to be relevant.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers (owned in 3% of leagues)

Two injuries hit the Packers backfield in Week 10—Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the initial diagnosis for Jones is a sprained MCL, and he'll likely miss time, though he'll have an MRI on Monday.

Should Montgomery and/or Jones miss time, Williams will get plenty of touches. In relief, Williams had 21 touches.

At this point in the season, any time you can get a running back getting the bulk of his team's workload is always a plus. Go get Williams. He'll likely be the top addition of the week.

Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (owned in 43% of leagues)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bryant and Steelers saga has been going on for what feels like a year, but after Week 10 it appears things might have settled down.

In Week 10, Bryant saw five targets, catching three for 42 yards and a two-point conversion.

Bryant is well behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it appears he still has a role on this team.

If you pick him up, don't expect him to be an every-week starter but a player that could help out in a flex spot or if you suffer injury bugs.

Bryant is on the upswing.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (owned in 48% of leagues)

On the cusp of being considered a waiver-wire pickup, Davis had a solid Week 10, minus his fumble.

Most notably, Davis saw 10 targets and caught four of them for 48 yards.

Moving forward, the Titans need a player like Davis down the stretch to complement Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker, and it appears they have trust in Davis.

Like Bryant, Davis is probably not an every-week starter, but he'll provide solid bench/flex depth down the stretch. Who knows, this could change next week. Davis is the real deal. It's just a matter of the Titans using him like a No. 1 wide receiver like they should.

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Chicago Bears (owned in 1% of leagues)

In his first game with the Bears, Inman caught six passes for 88 yards.

If you're in a deep league, this is a Hail Mary pickup for a deeper PPR league. Remember, he's on the Bears so who the heck knows if he'll continue this kind of success.

He made an impact in his first game, and he has a history of being a solid PPR receiver when put in a more prominent role. Get him on your bench and wait.

Week 11 Flex Rankings and Projected Points (Standard Leagues)

1. Leonard Fournette (19)

2. Antonio Brown (19)

3. LeSean McCoy (18)

4. Kareem Hunt (18)

5. Julio Jones (17)

6. Mike Evans (17)

7. Le'Veon Bell (17)

8. Todd Gurley (16)

9. Mark Ingram (16)

10. Michael Thomas (15)

11. A.J. Green (14)

12. Alvin Kamara (14)

13. Dez Bryant (14)

14. Jay Ajayi (14)

15. Michael Crabtree (14)

16. Lamar Miller (13.5)

17. Jerick McKinnon (13.5)

18. Robert Woods (13.5)

19. Tyreek Hill (13.5)

20. Golden Tate (13)

21. Chris Thompson (13)

22. DeAndre Hopkins (13)

23. Alshon Jeffery (13)

24. Brandin Cooks (13)

25. Jamaal Williams (13)

26. Stefon Diggs (13)

27. Adam Thielen (12.5)

28. Travis Kelce (12.5)

29. DeMarco Murray (12.5)

30. Zach Ertz (12.5)

31. Rob Gronkowski (12.5)

32. Orleans Darkwa (12.5)

33. Jarvis Landry (12)

34. Demaryius Thomas (12)

35. Devonta Freeman (11.5)

36. Ameer Abdullah (11)

37. Doug Martin (11)

38. Keenan Allen (10)

39. Marvin Jones (10)

40. Alfred Morris (9)

41. Sterling Shepard (9)

42. Cameron Brate (9)

43. Marshawn Lynch (8)

44. Kenyan Drake (8)

45. Amari Cooper (8)

46. Emmanuel Sanders (7)

47. Nelson Agholor (7)

48. Jordy Nelson (7)

49. Joe Mixon (7)

50. Sammy Watkins (7)