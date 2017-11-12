Week 11 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The bulk of Week 10 has come and gone, so it's only natural we starting planning who to put waiver claims in for to improve our teams.

Week 10 saw the return of the injury imp, who took down a few key running backs in Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery as well as Washington Redskins' Rob Kelley.

One of the more surprising results came in western New York with the Buffalo Bills getting demolished at home to the New Orleans Saints, 47-10.

It's looking like this is the week of running back and wide receiver pickups. Not a whole lot of notable quarterback or tight ends under 50 percent worth noting.

Anyways, let's check 'em out.

Week 11 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Running Backs

1. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers (12.80 PTS, 6% own)

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (26.40 PTS, 2% own)

3. Elijah McGuire, New York Jets (9.80 PTS, 8% own)

4. Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins (7 PTS, 7% own)

5. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (8.40 PTS, 3% own)

Wide Receivers



1. Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers (8.30 PTS, 43% own)

2. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (6.30 PTS, 48% own)

3. Bruce Ellington, Houston Texans (14.10 PTS, 0% own)

4. Dontrelle Inman, Chicago Bears (14.80 PTS, 1% own)

All scoring reflects PPR formats. All qualifying waiver pickups must have less than 50 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues.

Players to Watch

Martavis Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After numerous weeks of controversy involving trade requests and the Steelers coming out publicly saying they wouldn't trade him, things appear to be on the upswing for the organization and Bryant.

Granted, things could only go up, but Bryant's involvement in Week 10 was nice to see.

Sure, he wasn't used as much as JuJu Smith-Schuster who went for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown, but Bryant still saw five targets, caught three passes for 42 yards and secured a two-point conversion.

It wasn't anything spectacular, but he's a part of the game plan in some capacity.

Bryant has all the talent in the world, but what was stopping him before was solely behind the scenes stuff. He didn't play in 2016 and that may have slowed him down, but anytime you can get Bryant under 50 percent owned especially off a game in which we saw some hope, pounce on it.

Don't pick him up to be an every-week starter, but Week 10 was a good sign.

Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Let's face it: the Redskins running game in 2017 has been absolutely horrendous.

With that said, you never want to see a player get hurt and that's what happened to Redskins running back Rob Kelley early in their Week 10 contest.

As a result, Perine took over and totaled 60 yards on 10 touches.

Perine has not had the rookie season to write home about, but if Kelley should miss time, Perine will get a shot to be the lead back.

At this point in the season, if you can get a guy who will see the bulk of the carries for his football team, that's always someone you want to get on your team.

Like Bryant, Perine might not be an every-week starter as fellow running back Chris Thompson is going to get all of the targets out of the backfield, but if he gets 10-12, maybe 14 touches a game, that's worth rostering.

Go pick up Perine.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Similar to Perine, Williams should see increased playing time after the injuries to both fellow running backs Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the initial diagnosis for Jones is a sprained MCL and he'll likely miss time, though he'll have an MRI on Monday.

Montgomery aggravated his rib injury, so it's not certain what his status for Week 11 could be.

Either way, Williams is going to see an uptick in touches should either Montgomery or Jones or even both guys miss some time. In Week 10, Williams saw 21 touches in relief.

He's available pretty much everywhere, so improve your team by snagging Williams.



