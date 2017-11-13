College Football Picks Week 12: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The rankings in the Amway Coaches Poll have undergone major changes following some of the tumultuous results in the weekend's college football action.

Georgia was the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings while Notre Dame was the No. 3 team, and both suffered one-sided defeats to Auburn and Miami, respectively.

Alabama was in trouble throughout much of its game at Mississippi State, but the Crimson Tide pulled out a late 31-24 victory. As a result, the Crimson Tide will almost certainly be in the top spot of Tuesday night's CFP rankings.

Here's a look at the Amway Poll, along with odds and predictions for the Top 25 teams in Saturday's upcoming games.

Rankings

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Miami (9-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Wisconsin (10-0)

5. Oklahoma (9-1)

6. Auburn (8-2)

7. Georgia (9-1)

8. Ohio State (8-2)

9. Notre Dame (8-2)

10. USC (9-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Central Florida (9-0)

13. Oklahoma State (8-2)

14. TCU (8-2)

15. Washington (8-2)

16. Washington State (9-2)

17. Memphis (8-1)

18. Michigan (8-2)

19. Mississippi State (7-3)

20. South Florida (8-1)

21. LSU (7-3)

22. NC State (7-3)

23. Stanford (7-3)

24. Michigan State (7-3)

25. West Virginia (7-3)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

No. 18 Michigan at No. 4 Wisconsin (-8.5), Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 noon

This is the only matchup of the week involving two top-25 teams, and the Wolverines clearly have their hands full as they take on the undefeated Badgers.

Wisconsin has already clinched the opportunity to represent the West Division in the Big Ten title game, but head coach Paul Chryst's team is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Badgers have been on the outside looking in to this point, but they have an excellent chance of earning a top-four spot this week.

Even if the Badgers get overlooked once again, they will almost certainly earn a spot in the four-team playoff if they can remain undefeated through the end of the regular season and by winning the Big Ten title game.

So, the Badgers have to be the more motivated team, although Michigan appears to have righted itself with three straight wins and the rediscovery of their offense with Brandon Peters at quarterback.

Wisconsin's defense shut down Iowa's offense, and the Hawkeyes had put up 55 points on Ohio State during the previous week. Running back Jonathan Taylor has 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he will be difficult for the Wolverines to slow down.

Prediction: Look for Wisconsin to take a narrow lead into the fourth quarter and finish with a double-digit advantage. The Badgers get the win and cover OddsShark's 8.5-point spread.

Week 12 point spreads and predictions (Spread information courtesy of OddsShark)

Nov. 16



South Florida (-21.5) vs. Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18

Alabama (NL) vs.Mercer, 12 noon

Miami (-17) vs. Virginia*, 12 noon

Clemson (NL) vs. Citadel, 12:20 p.m.

Wisconsin (-8.5) vs. Michigan, 12 noon

Oklahoma (-34.5) at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn (-37) vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 12 noon

Georgia (-24) vs. Kentucky*, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State (-38) vs. Illinois*, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (-18.5) vs. Navy*, 3:30 p.m.

USC (-15) vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Penn State (-23) vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Central Florida (-13.5) at Temple, 12 noon

Oklahoma State (-17.5) vs. Kansas State*, 3:30 p.m.

TCU (-7) at Texas Tech, 12 noon

Washington (-17.5) vs. Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Memphis (-11) vs. SMU, 12 noon

Mississippi State (-11.5) at Arkansas*, 12 noon

LSU (-14) at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

NC State (+3.5) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford (-17.5) vs. California*, 8 p.m.

Michigan State (NL) vs. Maryland, 4 p.m.

West Virginia (-3) vs. Texas, 12 noon

Bold-faced team will win and cover game unless opposing team is marked with asterisk(*). That team will cover spread but fail to win game.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Virginia at No. 3 Miami (-17), Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 noon

A couple of weeks ago, the Miami Hurricanes were being largely overlooked throughout college football. While Mark Richt's men were undefeated, they were squeaking by with narrow wins. Many thought they would lose at home in their Nov. 4 home game against Virginia Tech, and an even worse fate awaited them against Notre Dame Nov. 11.

Instead, the Hurricanes found their stride and pummeled both opponents. Miami appears to have an excellent chance of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff at this point.

The Hurricanes will have to carry a huge point spread burden in this game, and it may be quite a challenge after their back-to-back wins over the Hokies and Fighting Irish.

The Cavaliers are a solid 6-4 team, but they don't compare with Miami's two previous opponents.

It seems quite likely that Miami may not be able to come up with another explosive effort against Virginia. The Hurricanes are on the road November 24 at Pittsburgh before hosting powerful Clemson December 2.

Prediction: Look for Miami to beat Virginia, but the Hurricanes won't cover the 17-point spread.