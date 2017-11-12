Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Announce Birth of Alana Martina

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the arrival of his daughter after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth on Sunday.

The Real Madrid icon posted a picture of his child, named Alana Martina, on Instagram:

The Portugal icon now has four children and is often pictured with his first-born son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., aged seven.

Per Jamie Gordon of The Sun, the former Manchester United winger announced he had fathered twins from a surrogate mother last summer.

Ronaldo was on international duty when the twins were born, but the player's post on Instagram shows him by his girlfriend's side for the latest birth.