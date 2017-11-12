Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Announce Birth of Alana Martina

Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Announce Birth of Alana MartinaNovember 12, 2017
Power Sport Images/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the arrival of his daughter after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth on Sunday.
The Real Madrid icon posted a picture of his child, named Alana Martina, on Instagram:
The Portugal icon now has four children and is often pictured with his first-born son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., aged seven.
Per Jamie Gordon of The Sun, the former Manchester United winger announced he had fathered twins from a surrogate mother last summer.
Ronaldo was on international duty when the twins were born, but the player's post on Instagram shows him by his girlfriend's side for the latest birth.