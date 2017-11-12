    Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Announce Birth of Alana Martina

    Rob Blanchette
November 12, 2017

    MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the arrival of his daughter after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth on Sunday. 

    The Real Madrid icon posted a picture of his child, named Alana Martina, on Instagram:

    The Portugal icon now has four children and is often pictured with his first-born son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., aged seven.

    Per Jamie Gordon of The Sun, the former Manchester United winger announced he had fathered twins from a surrogate mother last summer.

    Ronaldo was on international duty when the twins were born, but the player's post on Instagram shows him by his girlfriend's side for the latest birth.

