Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann's Brother Fuels Rumours

    Antoine Griezmann's brother started a storm on social media after posting a picture of Manchester United's Old Trafford on his Twitter account.

    According to Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News, Theo Griezmann posted a shot of the Theatre of Dreams with three praying emojis.

    The tweet produced a furious response from Atletico Madrid supporters, prompting Griezmann's brother to delete his account.

    Per Porter, Theo is a self-declared fan of United and has recently criticised Atleti manager Diego Simeone for his use of the French striker.

    However, Porter explained the post might have been misconstrued by Spanish fans.

    She wrote:

    "The image of Old Trafford was posted on Remembrance Day, and showed a poppy on the side of the stadium, indicating that [Theo] Griezmann was showing his respect to those who have lost their lives in conflict."

    Per Telefoot (h/t Stephan Damian-Tissot of AS), the Atletico striker was recently asked if he stays in contact with United coach Jose Mourinho after being linked with a transfer to Old Trafford last summer, and Griezmann replied he does not.

    Here is the player in action:

    Atletico president Enrique Cerezo recently said the player will stay at the Vicente Calderon Stadium despite the repeated links with the biggest clubs in the world.

    Speaking to Marca (h/t Goal's Tom Webber), Cerezo said:

    "We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.

    "Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico."

    The 26-year-old has only registered two goals and two assists in nine La Liga appearances this season, according to WhoScored.com, as he struggles for form.

    Griezmann remains one of the most exciting attackers in football, but it is questionable if the player should be at the top of Mourinho's current targets.

    United are short of true quality in wide areas, and the Manchester club need to prioritise a winger in the next transfer window.

    The expected return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic should ease the goal burden on Romelu Lukaku, and the development of Marcus Rashford raises question marks against the logic of Griezmann's potential signing.

    United need more creativity from midfield, prompting the club to plough its funds into parts of the pitch Griezmann does not inhabit.

