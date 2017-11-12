NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild-Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The home stretch of the 2017 NFL regular season is in sight. And that means the playoff picture is starting to clear up too.

Each conference has a team or two that feel like locks for the postseason: the New England Patriots in the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints in the NFC.

Beyond the division winners, though, there's still plenty to figure out. Which teams will get the four wild-card spots up for grabs? Those with some of this week's fantasy stars could have the inside track.

Week 10 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Seahawks 22-16 Cardinals Russell Wilson 22-of-32, 238 yds, 2 TDs, 19 rush yds Saints 47-10 Bills Mark Ingram 131 rush yds, 3 TDs Packers 23-16 Bears Mitch Trubisky 21-of-35, 297 yds, TD Jets 10-15 Buccaneers TB D/ST 10 points allowed, 1 INT Steelers 20-17 Colts Chester Rogers 6 rec, 104 yds, TD Browns 24-38 Lions Matthew Stafford 17-of-26, 249 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT Vikings 38-30 Redskins Kirk Cousins 26-of-45, 327 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 rush yds, 2 TDs Bengals 20-24 Titans DeMarco Murray 42 rush yds, 2 TDs, 40 rec, 30 yds, TD Chargers 17-20 Jaguars Austin Ekeler 5 rec, 77 yds, 2 TDs Yahoo

Week 10 Playoff Standings AFC Division Leaders W L Steelers 7 2 Patriots 6 2 Chiefs 6 3 Titans 6 3 AFC Wild Card W L Jaguars 6 3 Bills 5 4 NFC Division Leaders W L Eagles 8 1 Vikings 7 2 Saints 7 2 Rams 6 2 NFC Wild Card W L Seahawks 6 3 Panthers 6 3 Yahoo

Mark Ingram

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Mark Ingram had perhaps the best game of his seven-year NFL career as the New Orleans Saints rolled to a 47-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Ingram finished with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. The three touchdowns marked a career high and made him the first Saint to run for at least three scores in over 10 years, per NFL Research:

He also topped his previous career high for fantasy points. In Week 9 of last season, Ingram went off for 29 points against the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, he piled up 31.

With Ingram and Alvin Kamara both rolling, New Orleans has one of its most-balanced attacks of the Sean Payton era. The Saints are top-10 in both total rushing yards and yards per carry. At one point against the Bills, New Orleans ran 24 straight running plays.

Matthew Stafford

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Even after Sunday's 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions are just barely outside the playoff picture. But quarterback Matthew Stafford looks poised to keep his team in the hunt.

Against Cleveland, he went 17-of-26 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The NFL shared a video of one of his touchdown tosses:

Four of Detroit's final seven games will be against division foes, including one against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. If Stafford continues to deal like he did Sunday, Detroit should have a shot to push back into playoff contention.

Kirk Cousins

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins was another quarterback who put up big numbers Sunday, although his squad wasn't able to pull out a victory.

In a 38-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins rushed for two scores and went 26-of-45 for 327 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The spectacular passing touchdown was shared by the NFL:

Cousins' big day notwithstanding, the loss puts the Redskins under .500 and at least two games behind a wild-card spot.

DeMarco Murray

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are in a much better spot. After Sunday's come-from-behind, 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee is now 6-3 and atop the AFC South.

Running back DeMarco Murray deserves credit. Against the Bengals, he went off for 72 yards of offense and three total touchdowns, including the go-ahead score shared by the NFL:

Tennessee has quietly been solid all season. Monster performances like Murray's may force more people to take notice.