    NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild-Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

    Andy BaileyFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball as Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle him during the first quarter on November 12, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    The home stretch of the 2017 NFL regular season is in sight. And that means the playoff picture is starting to clear up too.

    Each conference has a team or two that feel like locks for the postseason: the New England Patriots in the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints in the NFC.

    Beyond the division winners, though, there's still plenty to figure out. Which teams will get the four wild-card spots up for grabs? Those with some of this week's fantasy stars could have the inside track.

    Week 10 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Seahawks22-16CardinalsRussell Wilson22-of-32, 238 yds, 2 TDs, 19 rush yds
    Saints47-10BillsMark Ingram131 rush yds, 3 TDs
    Packers23-16BearsMitch Trubisky21-of-35, 297 yds, TD
    Jets10-15BuccaneersTB D/ST10 points allowed, 1 INT
    Steelers20-17ColtsChester Rogers6 rec, 104 yds, TD
    Browns24-38LionsMatthew Stafford17-of-26, 249 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
    Vikings38-30RedskinsKirk Cousins26-of-45, 327 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 rush yds, 2 TDs
    Bengals20-24TitansDeMarco Murray42 rush yds, 2 TDs, 40 rec, 30 yds, TD
    Chargers17-20JaguarsAustin Ekeler5 rec, 77 yds, 2 TDs
    Yahoo
    Week 10 Playoff Standings
    AFC Division LeadersWL
    Steelers72
    Patriots62
    Chiefs63
    Titans63
    AFC Wild CardWL
    Jaguars63
    Bills54
    NFC Division LeadersWL
    Eagles81
    Vikings72
    Saints72
    Rams62
    NFC Wild CardWL
    Seahawks63
    Panthers63
    Yahoo

    Mark Ingram

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on November 12, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Ge
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Mark Ingram had perhaps the best game of his seven-year NFL career as the New Orleans Saints rolled to a 47-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

    Ingram finished with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. The three touchdowns marked a career high and made him the first Saint to run for at least three scores in over 10 years, per NFL Research:

    He also topped his previous career high for fantasy points. In Week 9 of last season, Ingram went off for 29 points against the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday, he piled up 31.

    With Ingram and Alvin Kamara both rolling, New Orleans has one of its most-balanced attacks of the Sean Payton era. The Saints are top-10 in both total rushing yards and yards per carry. At one point against the Bills, New Orleans ran 24 straight running plays.

           

    Matthew Stafford

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Even after Sunday's 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions are just barely outside the playoff picture. But quarterback Matthew Stafford looks poised to keep his team in the hunt.

    Against Cleveland, he went 17-of-26 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The NFL shared a video of one of his touchdown tosses:

    Four of Detroit's final seven games will be against division foes, including one against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. If Stafford continues to deal like he did Sunday, Detroit should have a shot to push back into playoff contention.

            

    Kirk Cousins

    LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins was another quarterback who put up big numbers Sunday, although his squad wasn't able to pull out a victory.

    In a 38-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins rushed for two scores and went 26-of-45 for 327 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The spectacular passing touchdown was shared by the NFL:

    Cousins' big day notwithstanding, the loss puts the Redskins under .500 and at least two games behind a wild-card spot.

            

    DeMarco Murray

    NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Running Back Demarco Murray #29 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Im
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are in a much better spot. After Sunday's come-from-behind, 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee is now 6-3 and atop the AFC South. 

    Running back DeMarco Murray deserves credit. Against the Bengals, he went off for 72 yards of offense and three total touchdowns, including the go-ahead score shared by the NFL:

    Tennessee has quietly been solid all season. Monster performances like Murray's may force more people to take notice.

