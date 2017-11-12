NASCAR at Phoenix 2017 Results: Matt Kenseth Wins, Brad Keselowski Advances

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Matt Kenseth earned a surprising win at the Can-Am 500 and Brad Keselowski grabbed the final spot in the Championship 4 on Sunday.

Despite already being eliminated from the playoffs, Kenseth grabbed the lead from Chase Elliott with 10 laps to go and held on for the victory at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott could have advanced to the final round for a victory but ended in second place.

Keselowski, who finished in 16th place, was the beneficiary as he advanced in the playoffs through points.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch already had spots in the final round with wins in the last two races, while Martin Truex Jr. had enough points to clinch prior to this event. This left only one spot remaining for five drivers, but it was the No. 2 car driver who punched his ticket with some help.

Here are the top results from Sunday's race:

1. Matt Kenseth (20)

2. Chase Elliott (24)

3. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

4. Erik Jones (77)

5. Kevin Harvick (4)

6. Jamie McMurray (1)

7. Kyle Busch (18)

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17)

9. Aric Almirola (43)

10. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88)

Full results available at NASCAR.com.

Kenseth led 60 total laps on the day, but he was considered a bit of an afterthought with everyone focused on the Round of 8 drivers.

However, the veteran competitor stayed near the front in what could be one of his final races ever. He made the move into the lead in the final 10 laps and stole the win:

There were a wide range of responses after the finish:

The result helped Keselowski back into the Championship 4 despite a nonchalant race from the No. 2 car.

Denny Hamlin appeared ready to secure his spot in the finals while leading 191 laps, but he crashed with just over 30 laps remaining and was forced into the garage. Fellow playoff driver Jimmie Johnson also failed to finish.

This left Keselowski, Elliott and Ryan Blaney remaining in the fight for the final spot.

Elliott held the lead late, but in what has become a common tale, he couldn't close out the needed victory.

Blaney began on the pole after winning qualifying, but his lead didn't last long as Hamlin moved to the front. The No. 11 car controlled much of the action throughout the day, with the exception of the end of Stage 1, which was won by Kyle Larson.

Bob Pockrass of ESPN broke down the notable standings after the first stage:

Hamlin didn't take any chances in Stage 2, staying at the front of the pack to come through with a victory and several key points:

Dustin Long of NBC Sports noted the significance:

Meanwhile, Johnson's longshot hopes of reaching the next round ended just before the second stage. The seven-time champion hit the wall with one lap remaining and was sent to the garage almost immediately.

Alan Cavanna of Fox Sports discussed his exit:

Larson's day also ended during the second stage with engine failure leading to a 40th-place finish and his fourth straight DNF.

"Crappy way to end the season," Larson said, per Tom Jensen of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. "... I thought I had the best car by far here today."

After an extended run of green flags, the drama picked up in the final 70 laps with everything from crashes to wall fires slowing down the race. The biggest event came with under 40 laps to go, when Elliott forced Hamlin into the wall, ending the day for the No. 11 car:

Hamlin ended in 34th place as his season came to an end.

Elliott took advantage but couldn't hold on with worn tires, allowing Kenseth to take over for the victory.

There is now just one race remaining as Truex, Busch, Harvick and Keselowski battle for the 2017 championship at the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Although Truex has been the most dominant driver throughout most of the season, anything can happen with one race deciding it all.