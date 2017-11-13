NFL Week 11 Predictions: Initial Vegas Odds, Lines, Spreads and Projections

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Following NFL Week 10 action on Sunday, the AFC and NFC playoff pictures received a needed dose of clarity.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are the clear front-runners for their respective division titles, while the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will fight for the AFC South crown.

The loser of that battle should still land a wild-card berth, although it's anyone's guess who lands the final playoff spot with so many teams mired in the middle of the AFC standings.

In the NFC, six teams are a cut above the rest right now. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have multiple-game leads in their divisions. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will likely fight for the NFC South crown barring a late Atlanta Falcons run, while the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks look to do the same.

Still, a few 5-4 teams loom (the Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers). For those scoring at home, that means 10 of 16 NFC teams have winning records right now.

It should be a great ride to the finish. Until then, here's a look at the Week 11 games, with odds and over/under totals courtesy of OddsShark.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 44 O/U)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was stuck in neutral for the better part of a 20-17 win over the now 3-7 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but that would seem to be an outlier.

Running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown are arguably the best players at their position in the NFL, and they'll get back on track with big performances against the Tennessee Titans.

Pick: Steelers 27, Titans 17

Detroit Lions (-3, 42.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions run defense looked vulnerable against the winless Cleveland Browns, who rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Although the Lions came away with a 38-24 victory, this is a tough spot for them on the road against a Chicago Bears team with a stout running game (led by Jordan Howard) and mobile quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Chicago will pull off the upset in a low-scoring win.

Pick: Bears 17, Lions 13

Kansas City Chiefs (-11, 43.5 O/U) at New York Giants

If you dig into the New York Giants' box scores on Pro Football Reference, you'll notice that they've given up a touchdown to a tight end in each game this season.

Therefore, it's hard to envision them having any sort of success stopping Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has 51 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns this year. He'll be the Chiefs' star in a comfortable victory.

Pick: Chiefs 38, Giants 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

One of the more eye-popping Football Outsiders stats you will find is the Miami Dolphins' efficiency ranking. Namely, they are 31st out of 32 teams even though they have a 4-4 record.

If you take a look at their schedule, you'll see that they've won their four games by a combined 14 points but lost their four games by a combined 77 points.

Eventually, regression is going to settle in with this team, and expect it to happen here against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that will welcome back star wideout Mike Evans following a one-game suspension.

Pick: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 17

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 38.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley looked much improved in a 23-16 win over the Chicago Bears, completing 72 percent of his passes and tossing a touchdown to wide receiver Davante Adams in a 23-16 upset win.

His test with the Baltimore Ravens should be tougher thanks to their stout pass defense, but the key will be on the other side of the ball. Namely, the Baltimore offense has been sputtering all season.

The Packers defense has been hit or miss as well, but in front of the Lambeau Field crowd, look for Green Bay to have its best defensive game of the year.

Pick: Packers 20, Ravens 10

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46.5 O/U)

This is a crucial game between two 7-2 teams that have their sights set on a bye in the NFC playoffs. With the way the Rams are playing right now, how can you bet against them, even on the road? They are lighting up every team in the league and have scored over 32 points per game.

The Minnesota Vikings have enjoyed a great season, but the Rams offense looks like a shade below the Greatest Show on Turf right now. Give the edge to L.A. in a close win.

Pick: Rams 31, Vikings 24

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have scored a combined 21 points in the five halves quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played in this year, and it's hard seeing that production improving any time soon with the star signal-caller unfortunately sidelined with a torn ACL.

Therefore, betting on the Cardinals seems like the right pick. The Cards showed signs of life against the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday and could have pulled off the upset. In this game, they'll stay barely alive in the NFC playoff race and pull out a much-needed win.

Pick: Cardinals 24, Texans 14

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

It is admittedly tempting to pick the winless Cleveland Browns to pull off an upset. The Browns' defensive strength (their run-stopping) is the kryptonite to the Jacksonville Jaguars' strength (their run game).

Also, Cleveland played tough for the better part of its game with the Detroit Lions before faltering late, while the Jags were lucky to come away with a win against the now 3-6 Los Angeles Chargers.

That being said, the Jaguars pass defense should make things difficult for rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer, who has thrown 11 picks this year. The first team to the teens wins in this battle.

Pick: Jaguars 13, Browns 10

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 51 O/U)

The New Orleans Saints just rushed for 298 yards and six touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. You read that right.

How can any team stop this machine right now, especially given its stout offensive line and secondary? The Washington defense, which just allowed 38 points at home to the Minnesota Vikings, probably can't.

The Saints should roll at home in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Pick: Saints 31, Redskins 17

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 43.5 O/U)

No NFL team has lost more painfully than the Los Angeles Chargers in the past decade, aside from maybe the Cleveland Browns.

So why pick the Bolts here? Because the Buffalo Bills have allowed 91 points in their past two games, and there doesn't seem to be an answer on the horizon right now. A cross-country trip against a talented offense won't help.

The pick here is for talented Chargers tight end Hunter Henry to have a monster day.

Pick: Chargers 27, Bills 20

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2.5)

Two 3-6 teams playing out the string will face off in Denver, which makes this hard to predict.

In the end, the best player on either side is Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who could have a big game against a Cincinnati Bengals front that has struggled protecting quarterback Andy Dalton this year (29th of 32 NFL teams, per Football Outsiders). He'll be the star in a low-scoring victory.

Pick: Broncos 16, Bengals 10

New England Patriots (-5) vs. Oakland Raiders (in Mexico City)

Objectively, there isn't much reason to pick the Oakland Raiders, who will have a tough time stopping quarterback Tom Brady and a stout New England Patriots offense in this game.

However, Oakland is desperate and needs a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The Silver and Black are just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the final spot (although the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand).

Still, look for the talented Raiders offense to lead Oakland to a victory over the Pats, who should still cruise to an AFC East title.

Pick: Raiders 28, Patriots 27

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 47 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are simply not the same team without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, and it was clearly evident in a 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, who had lost four of their last five games. The Cowboys also sorely missed left tackle Tyron Smith, who was out with a groin injury.

Now they will face the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles, who have crushed their last two opponents by a combined score of 84-33. Led by quarterback Carson Wentz, Philadelphia should take care of business.

Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 16

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 45 O/U)

Without injured star cornerback Richard Sherman, who suffered a torn Achilles last Thursday and is unfortunately out for the season, the Seattle Seahawks might have a tough time defending the pass, even with the other two Legion of Boom members (safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor) still on the field.

Look for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones to finally have his 2017 breakout game in the shootout of the week.

Pick: Falcons 34, Seahawks 31