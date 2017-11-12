Vontaze Burfict Ejected vs. Titans After Making Contact with an Official

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after making contact with an official, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jeremy Rauch of Fox19 Cincinnati shared the incident:

Burfict then took his time heading to the locker room:

"Burfict made contact with the official after trying to make a tackle on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota," according to NFL.com. "He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. The penalty came two plays after he was given an unnecessary roughness penalty following a short run by Titans running back DeMarco Murray."

It was the latest misstep for Burfict, who has a long list of suspensions and fines to his name. He was suspended the first three games of the season for a hit on Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman in the preseason and was fined $12,154 in late October after he kicked Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix.

He was also suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season following an illegal hit on Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in the 2015 postseason.

In August, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Burfict had been "fined almost $800,000 and flagged 16 times for unnecessary roughness, personal fouls or roughing the passer" in the first five years of his career.

Despite his history, Burfict maintained he isn't a dirty player.

"There's a fine line in football," he recently told Andy Benoit of The MMQB. "And I think that I'm right at that line. Back in the day they'd probably say, 'Vontaze Burfict, he's a great linebacker.' But rules change. Things change. The game changed. And I have to change with it. There's multiple ways I've been changing with the game. There are plays where I could have hit somebody and I've let off, because obviously you get a flag in this day and age. Marvin [Lewis] has been helping. Coach G [Paul Guenther] has been helping me. Change with the game. And I'll still be that dominant linebacker."