Daniel Lasco Placed on Stretcher, Put in Ambulance After Scary Injury vs. Bills

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco was taken off the field in an ambulance during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, an ambulance drove onto the turf at New Era Field for Lasco. The Saints later issued a statement (h/t Mike Triplett of ESPN) that Lasco went to the hospital with a spine injury. The Saints also noted Lasco has feeling in his extremities.

Per Deuce Windham of ESPN 97.7 in Louisiana, Lasco's head appeared to go directly into the hip of Bills kick returner Brandon Tate.

Jonah Javad of WGRZ in Buffalo noted Lasco was able to raise his right hand to gesture to his teammates and the crowd as he was wheeled into the ambulance.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Saints in 2016, Lasco has been used primarily on special teams in his two NFL seasons. The 25-year-old had 11 carries in seven games last season and has appeared in three games this season.