Jason Licht: 'No Timeline' on Jameis Winston's Return from Shoulder Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without quarterback Jameis Winston as he rests and rehabs his injured shoulder.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said during the team's pre-game show Sunday that it has "no timeline" and it could be "an extended period" of time before Winston plays again.

Winston sat during the second half of Tampa Bay's Week 9 loss against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs quarterback originally suffered a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15, but he continued to play through it before being benched last week.

Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters during his press conference on Nov. 7 that the medical staff determined Winston would need at least two weeks off to get his shoulder back to full strength.

Licht did note on Sunday's pre-game show that there is no new damage in Winston's shoulder. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Tampa Bay until Winston is able to return.

Winston led the Buccaneers to a disappointing 2-6 record in his eight starts this season. The 23-year-old has thrown for 1,920 yards with 10 touchdowns in six interceptions in 2017.