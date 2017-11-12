    Jinder Mahal Accepts Triple H's Challenge for Match During WWE's Tour of India

    Adam Wells
November 12, 2017

    Triple H enters the ring during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
    Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

    WWE has found a main event for its December 9 show at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India, when Triple H takes on Jinder Mahal. 

    After Triple H issued the challenge to Mahal on Twitter, the SmackDown superstar issued a response Sunday to accept the match:

    Mahal's six-month reign as WWE champion came to an end on the Nov. 7 episode of SmackDown Live, when he was defeated by A.J. Styles in the main event. 

    After originally being booked to challenge Universal champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, Mahal isn't on the pay-per-view card that takes place next Sunday.

    Despite being semiretired and working primarily behind the scenes in WWE as an executive, Triple H is having a resurgence in the ring this year. He recently teamed up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for five events from Nov. 1-5 during the company's tour of the United Kingdom. 

    WWE is holding two shows in India on Dec. 8 and 9 in its first trip to the country since January 2016. 

