England vs. Brazil: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

England host Brazil in a glamorous international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, as the Three Lions test themselves against the winners of South American (CONMEBOL) qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions recently earned a goalless draw against world champions Germany, despite picking a depleted squad in north London.

Neymar arrives with the Canarinho team for the match, as both sides test themselves before Russia 2018 next summer.

Here is how you can watch the encounter:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

TV: ITV 1 (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass, fubo.tv

Preview

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate has given youth a chance during the current set of international friendlies, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli missing from the home team's squad.

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has been drafted in for a taste of action with the Three Lions, facing a dream opponent.

According to BBC Sport, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn also join the ranks, as Southgate's squad has an unfamiliar look.

Cook has impressed for Bournemouth, with the 20-year-old featuring in four Premier League outings this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Gunn is currently on loan at Norwich City, and the goalkeeper is highly rated by parent club Manchester City.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Brazil attacker Philippe Coutinho remains a doubt for the game, but he is part of the visitors' squad for the trip to Wembley.

Per Simon Rice of Metro, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar recently explained the Liverpool star's chances of being fit.

"Coutinho has an abductor muscle injury in his left thigh," said Lasmar. "The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny, but we are working to make him available against England."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Neymar arrives in the UK after reports of a breakdown in his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

The player has only been in Paris a number of weeks since leaving Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see if the rumours affect his display for Brazil.

Per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN, Neymar refuted the recent reports of discourse at PSG:

"I am doing well, happy and very motivated to win with PSG and to be a player who gives his all on the pitch.

"And that has been making the [journalists] uncomfortable. They are making up a lot of stories that just are not true.

"They are saying that I don't get along with [Edinson] Cavani or with my coach. But it is very much the contrary. I came to help them out."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Neymar will be the star attraction if he features at Wembley, and he has provided flair and goals during the start of the new season.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in only 12 games in Ligue 1 and Europe this term, per Whoscored, and his stock continues to climb with every passing month.

England are always a tough opponent on home soil, but their team will be hugely inexperienced compared to Brazil's options.

Southgate can be commended for blooding his younger players against a stellar lineup on Tuesday, but the attempt could see the Three Lions swept aside as they deal with their opponent's ruthless creativity.