Report: Drew Brees' Future 'Uncertain'; QB Only Wants to Play for Saints

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Drew Brees' future with the New Orleans Saints is "up in the air" after this season, as the team could look to build around a young quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints are considering moving on from the 10-time Pro Bowler, who will be a free agent after this season.

Brees, who will turn 39 in January, reportedly only wants to play in New Orleans. That could mean the 2017 season is his last in the NFL.

The Saints have shied away from their typical pass-happy attack this season, with Brees on pace to throw the ball "just" 550 times. He has thrown over 600 passes in each of the last seven seasons. The one-two punch of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara has breathed life into the New Orleans ground game, and the team's talented young defense hasn't forced Brees to play from behind much.

The Saints entered Week 10 at 6-2 and in first place in the NFC South. Brees has thrown for 2,214 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions through the first eight games. His 71.6 completion percentage is a career high, and his 8.1 yards per attempt is his best mark since 2011.

If the Saints are looking to move on, it would in all likelihood be more of a financial decision than anything. Brees is guaranteed $24.3 million this season, including a $13 million base salary. A clause in his contract prohibits Brees from being franchise-tagged, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so any new deal with New Orleans would likely have to be a multiyear arrangement.

Looking down the road, the Saints are going to need to pay their young stars at the skill positions and on defense. If they think a deal with Brees would prove too costly, they might look to move on.