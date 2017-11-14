Russia vs. Spain: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

Russia vs. Spain: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 FriendlyNovember 14, 2017
Spain continue their FIFA 2018 World Cup preparations with an international friendly against Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.
The hosts were beaten 1-0 by Argentina on Saturday, going down to an 86th-minute winner from Sergio Aguero.
Spain, meanwhile, comfortably beat Costa Rica 5-0 to extend their unbeaten run under coach Julen Lopetegui.
Here is how you can watch the game:
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14
Time: 6.45 p.m. (GMT)/1.45 p.m. (ET)
TV: ESPN3 (U.S.)
Stream: WatchESPN
Preview
After an unbeaten qualifying campaign, Spain continued their winning ways against Costa Rica and will be favourites to win in Russia.
Lopetegui will be forced to make changes to his team with Isco having picked up a thigh problem on Saturday that has forced him to return to Real Madrid, per Ronan Murphy at Goal.
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta may also be given a break, having played 74 minutes against Costa Rica on his return from injury.
The quality of Spain's midfield has been hailed by Spanish football writer Richard Martin:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
Silva-Thiago-Iniesta-Isco is an absurdly good midfield four isn't it?2017-11-11 21:17:46
However, Lopetegui has plenty of options and could bring in Marco Asensio, Saul Niguez, Luis Alberto, Asier Illarramendi or Suso, all of whom were substitutes on Saturday.
David Silva will also need some stopping; the Manchester City man scored twice against Costa Rica and now has Spain's top scorers in sight, per Opta:
OptaJose @OptaJose
4 - Players with the most goals scored for Spain 🇪🇸 : David Villa 59 Raúl González 44 Fernando Torres 38 DAVID SILVA 35 Wizard. https://t.co/5nCh2hLubD2017-11-11 22:06:24
Next summer's World Cup hosts will need to improve on recent results, having lost to Argentina and only managed a 1-1 draw with Iran prior to that.
However, Russia did have chances against Argentina after some less than impressive goalkeeping from Sergio Romero, per football writer Roy Nemer:
Roy Nemer @RoyNemer
Russia with their best chance of the match. A shot comes in and it is spilled by Manchester United's Sergio Romero. German Pezzella there to clear it out. Big chance.2017-11-11 14:23:50
They will need to take any chances they get against Spain if they are to get a result, with the visitors having plenty of firepower with Silva, Asensio and Alvaro Morata in the squad.
Spain's results and the strength of their squad mean they will be one of the favourites going into next summer's tournament, and Tuesday's match will give Russia a real indicator of how they measure up against one of the world's top teams.